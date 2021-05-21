newsbreak-logo
Far right Belgian soldier who hoarded weapons still at large

By RAF CASERT Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of specialized forces kept hunting Friday for a heavily armed Belgian soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list and was seen early this week near the home of a person he had threatened. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...

