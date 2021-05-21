newsbreak-logo
Danbury, CT

Danbury salutes promotion of CT veterans commissioner Tom Saadi: 'He continues to make us proud'

By Rob Ryser
Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY - The promotion of state Veterans Affairs Commissioner Tom Saadi to lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve was saluted by city leaders on Friday as a well-deserved recognition for Danbury man whose life has been defined by public service. “Tom has volunteered thousands of hours in Danbury, and...

www.middletownpress.com
