Life goes fast, you blink and your kids are taller than you. Or in the case of baseball, you blink and the season is 20% over. How do things look for the hometown heroes? The Houston Astros are 18-16, two games back of the Athletics. They have the third best run differential in baseball, and have not dug themselves in a hole (despite a putrid ten-game stretch) during an “upside down” first fifth of the season, where the Dodgers, Yankees, Twins, and Braves have a combined record of five games under .500.