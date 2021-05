WHAT: A chance for the Mavericks to make up for their dog doo doo performance against the Grizzlies. WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CT because there is no god. THE STORY: Dallas’ magic number for avoiding the play-in games is still two (a combo of two Mavericks wins and/or Lakers losses). There’s also the chance to get back to the five seed. ALSO there’s the whole “playing better after getting pants’d by the Grizzlies.” So the Mavericks have a lot to play for. Also everyone for New Orleans of importance is out. No Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball or Brandon Ingram. For Dallas, seemingly everyone will be active despite the nature of the second night of a back-to-back, including the return of Kristaps Porzingis. That’s neat!