Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison Bands of snow moving continue to move northward through Southwest MT Bands of moderate snow are moving northward through Southwest MT this afernoon. Visibility will fall below a half mile at times in areas of heavier snowfall. Snow accumulation with this will mostly range from 1 to 2 inches, but localized higher amounts are possible. Accumulations will mainly impact bridges and grassy areas through this afternoon, but some shaded roadways or higher elevation passes could become snow covered. Those traveling should be prepared for quickly changing road conditions and areas of poor visibility, especially over the passes.alerts.weather.gov