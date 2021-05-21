Mobile meal program for children around the metro

With school ending, many children may be facing food insecurity. To help, the Salvation Army and will be hitting the streets in May with the Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen program.

The program “will provide hot, nutritious lunches—free of charge—to area children at the places where they live and play, such as apartment complexes, libraries, and parks. Children 18 years of age and younger are eligible for meals.”

The program will offer meals at eight different locations from Valley, all the way down to southeast Bellevue Monday through Friday, except on July 5, from June 1 to August 6.

You can find the list of locations and times in the document below:

