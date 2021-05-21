Nebraska unemployment down in April, still lowest nationally
Nebraska retained its spot as the state with the nation’s lowest unemployment rate last month as the percentage improved slightly.
Nebraska reported seasonally adjusted April unemployment of 2.8%, tied with New Hampshire, South Dakota and Utah. Nebraska’s rate in March was 2.9%. The rates are substantially better than they were at the same time last year, when the pandemic and social-distancing restrictions triggered widespread layoffs.
The unemployment rate in April 2020 was 7.4% statewide, 8.7% in Omaha and 8% in Lincoln. The local unemployment rates from last month were 2.9% in Omaha, 2.2% in Lincoln and 2.5% in Grand Island.
