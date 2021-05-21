Ranking first-round NBA playoff matchups by upset potential
When the Orlando Magic defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in Game 1 of the first round in last year's playoffs, there was a moment — albeit a brief one — where we thought we might just see the sixth No. 8 over No. 1 upset in NBA playoffs history. That didn't last long, seeing as Milwaukee won the next four games by double digits to win the series with relative ease. So they didn't join the 1994 No. 8 Nuggets, the 1999 No. 8 Knicks, 2007 No. 8 Warriors, 2011 No. 8 Grizzlies and 2012 No. 8 76ers in making some more NBA history.www.audacy.com