Retail

Target, Whole Foods, ShopRite and other retailers look to upgrade their store brands

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Customer Experience report, we look at the many ways companies and consumers interact and how companies might make those experiences better for consumers. Previous coverage and new stories running this week can be found here. Ask most consumers about retailers' store brands, and no doubt a handful of...

Retailretaildive.com

A+ tips for retailers to reach back-to-school shoppers

As this school season comes to a close, it's the perfect time to plan for the next. Back-to-school marketing is going to be anything but ordinary this upcoming season, with continuing uncertainty about classroom formats: in-person, virtual or hybrid. But one thing is certain: Retailers can prepare for a blockbuster shopping year with consumers showing signs of being eager to return to normal end-of-summer preparations.
Retailfreightwaves.com

Home Depot’s ‘One Supply Chain’ is taking shape with massive 2021 growth

This is an excerpt from Thursday’s (5/20) Point of Sale retail supply chain newsletter sponsored by ArcBest. Americans continue to spend at elevated levels in and for the home. And now that people are becoming more comfortable with others in their homes, the renovation projects that were sidelined during the pandemic are coming back in a major way. Home Depot posted another great quarter this week, as it sees continued strength from DIYers and the best quarterly growth rate for its Pro customers on record.
Cell Phonesallnetarticles.com

How to Create a Grocery Delivery App with Instacart Clone?

Food and grocery delivery apps like Instacart have gained popularity throughout the years. What is the digital world without a food and grocery delivery app on demand? At the present moment, the pandemic has taken over our lives, and most of us refuse to step out in fear of catching the virus. This is an added advantage to create an app like Instacart and set up an excellent online business. Demand for online food and grocery delivery, be it pre-pandemic or currently, has always been high because life today has a tight grip on a person’s time for the entire day. Having to meet the tight schedules and constant running around to meet the deadlines till the internal battery is dead is overwhelming to think of. In such situations, apps like Instacart come to the rescue.
Retailinvesting.com

Target vs. BJ Wholesale: Which Retail Stock is a Better Buy?

The retail market is changing rapidly with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other major e-commerce players increasingly grabbing customers from traditional brick-and-mortar retail chains. However, retail giants Target (TGT) and BJ wholesale (BJ) have survived COVID-19-pandemic-led disruptions by strengthening their online presence. We think the change in the way they do business and the gradual increase in foot traffic in their retail stores with the economy’s reopening should help both companies grow in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these two stocks is a better buy now.Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) are two established players in the retail industry. TGT sells a broad range of household goods, food and pet supplies, apparel and accessories, electronics, decor, and other items under national brands and owned and exclusive brands. BJ is a one-stop shopping destination filled with various brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands, along with USDA Choice meats and organic food products.
Retailfreightwaves.com

Target and Walmart building inventories for different reasons

This is an excerpt from Thursday’s (5/20) Point of Sale retail supply chain newsletter sponsored by ArcBest. Target welcomes margin compression if it means fewer empty shelves. On Wednesday, Target reported monster first-quarter results, handily beating Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines. In the first three months...
FanSided

Instacart partners with 7-Eleven to offer the ultimate in convenience shopping

Over the past year, Instacart has become many people’s solution to grocery shopping. Through its recent collaboration with 7-Eleven, the brand brings even more convenience to consumers. In as fast as 30 minutes, those 7-Eleven favorites can be delivered from the store to the door. It seems that America’s convenience store has found a way for customers to be even more grateful for its shopping offers.
Retailslickdeals.net

These 17 Stores No Longer Require a Mask to Shop Indoors

Things are starting to look like 2019 again (and that’s a good thing). The CDC announced that fully vaccinated adults can now resume their indoor and outdoor activities without masks. This means you can breathe a little easier in some of your favorite stores. Of course, each state and store...
Grocery & Supermaketreviewjournal.com

40 grocery store buys that are a waste of money

Households across the nation have been pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many experiencing income loss and food insecurity. According to U.S census data, 23.8 million adults (or 9.5% of all adults in the country) reported that their household sometimes or often didn’t have enough to eat in the last seven days during the survey window ending Oct. 26, 2020.
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Bank on Fashion and Food to Lure Consumers Back to Stores

Dining and shopping with friends might feel like a faraway dream, but as cities across the U.S. reopen this summer, retailers and restaurants are joining forces to bring back a sense of normalcy and joy to consumers’ routines. After making it through a challenging year, fashion retailers are doing their part to support restaurants in the wake of Covid-19. Both industries were hit especially hard during the pandemic, with restaurant and store closures annihilating businesses around the world.
RetailFood & Wine

Whole Foods Is Planning to Open Over 40 New Locations Nationwide

Since being bought out by Amazon in 2017, Whole Foods has dedicated much of its focus to fitting into its new owner's ethos: increasing options like delivery and online ordering. Meanwhile, counterintuitively enough, Amazon has put much of its focus on getting into the brick-and-mortar business, opening new Amazon-branded grocery stores. However, Whole Foods isn't done growing either: The brand recently announced plans to open over 40 new stores —a significant increase on top of the 500-plus they already have.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Rising grocery prices gnaw at shopper loyalty

Escalating food and grocery prices have many U.S. shoppers rethinking their loyalty to retailers and brands, surveys by Inmar Intelligence and Shopkick reveal. Of 1,000 U.S. adults polled on May 10 by Inmar, 89.7% reported seeing an increase in prices of groceries and everyday household items they buy regularly. The price hikes have led 68.4% of respondents to shop at a different store for those items.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Opens Thursday

The Amazon Fresh grocery store in the Festival at Manchester Lakes Shopping Center in Franconia will open on Thursday, May 27, the company has announced. The grocery store is opening in part of the former Shoppers grocery store, which closed in early 2020. Amazon describes the shopping experience this way:
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Why Analog Trader Joe's Excels in an Omnichannel World

John Lucot spent 42 years at Giant Eagle—starting as a clerk in 1974 and ending with his retirement as the chain's president and chief operating officer in 2016—before joining e-commerce engagement specialist Mercatus as senior strategic adviser this month. After Walmart and Target released better-than-expected quarterly earnings this week, with...
EatThis

This Retailer Is Quickly Becoming the Most Popular Grocery Store for Many Americans

When city dwellers are asked where they get their groceries, Dollar General is likely one of the last places you expect to hear on their list. However, this corner store turned grocery store services many people living in rural America who otherwise wouldn't have access to fresh vegetables. Now, experts speculate that the chain could even help propel widespread vaccination deployment.