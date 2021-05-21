Giving Digitized: an App for COVID-Friendly Volunteering in Hudson County

The Hudson County community is always looking to come together to give back. However, due to numerous CDC guidelines through the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of regular volunteer opportunities have been put on hold. One organization is making sure that charities can run through virtual opportunities to connect with volunteers. We had a conversation with Shazia Peeran, founder of Giving Digitized and Jersey City resident, to learn more about the mission of the app dedicated to charity and volunteering, and how locals can get involved.