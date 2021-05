Great America is ready to welcome guests back into the park. On May 22, the theme park will reopen its doors after forgoing the 2020 season because of COVID-19. “It was certainly tough at times, at the beginning of the pandemic, to watch the opening date of the park kind of go back by two weeks at a time and then three weeks at a time. We kept pushing it back because it was evolving so quickly. By August, I think everyone knew that there was a little too much uncertainty in what 2020 could throw at us,” said Great America Communications Manager Danny Messinger. “That was tough because we like to see the park full of people. We like to see the rides running and hear the screams and look at the smiles and everything.”