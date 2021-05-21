newsbreak-logo
FBI employee accused of storing classified documents at home

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade, the Justice Department said Friday. Kendra Kingsbury, 48, is accused of having unauthorized possession of a broad swath of...

