HISD trustees name House as lone finalist for superintendent job

The Houston ISD Board of Education voted unanimously Friday to name Millard House II as the lone finalist for the district's superintendent job. House, who has been working as the director of schools for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in Tennessee, was introduced to the Houston community during a board meeting at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center. He is set to replace Grenita Lathan, who is leaving for a job in Springfield, Illinois, after serving as HISD's interim superintendent for the last three years.