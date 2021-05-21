Texas Abortion Bill Opens Courthouse Doors To Pure Lunacy
Until the Supreme Court bans abortion — roughly a year from now — states will keep passing facially unconstitutional abortion bans to preen for their right-wing constituents and, more importantly, to avoid doing any of the real work of governing. Texas, a state stalled with a mere third of its residents fully vaccinated while continuing to operate as though nothing’s wrong, passed a new abortion bill this week, to get ahead of the curve coming next Term.abovethelaw.com