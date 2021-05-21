newsbreak-logo
FBI employee accused of storing classified documents at home

fox44news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade, the Justice Department said Friday. Kendra Kingsbury, 48, is accused of having unauthorized possession of a broad swath of...

www.fox44news.com
FBI Analyst Charged With Stealing Counterterrorism and Cyber Threat Info

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) indicted an employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for illegally removing numerous national security documents and willfully retaining them at her personal residence during a 13-year period from June 2004 to December 2017. The federal indictment charged Kendra Kingsbury, 48, with two...
FBI Kansas City Division employee faces charges for allegedly removing national security documents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An employee of the FBI’s Kansas City Division is facing charges after documents were reportedly found at her residence. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri, Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly illegally removing numerous national security documents that were found in her home. The two-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday, May 18. It was unsealed and made public after Kinsbury’s arrest and initial court appearance in the District of Kansas. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick C. Edwards and David Raskin in the Western District of Missouri, with the assistance of DOJ Trial Attorney Scott Claffee with the Counterintelligence & Export Control Section of the National Security Division. It was initially investigated by the FBI Field Office in Omaha, Nebraska.
