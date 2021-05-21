newsbreak-logo
Healthy Acadia, Partnerships for Success to host Prevention Days 2021

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthy Acadia is thrilled to announce its Downeast Partnerships for Success Second Annual Prevention Days Event. The two-day event, planned for June 2-3, celebrates the completion of year two of a five-year, Partnerships for Success initiative supported by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and will include virtual learning and information sessions, as well as opportunities for community members to hear about some the exciting youth-focused projects currently supported through the initiative.

