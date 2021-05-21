Healthy Acadia, Partnerships for Success to host Prevention Days 2021

I would like to say a huge THANK YOU to everyone in Screven County who helped make the 2021 VERY Special Field Day a success for the exceptional needs students in our schools. As you know we were forced to cancel 2020’s event due to COVID. I approached this year’s event with some concern that we may not be able to secure enough volunteers to provide each of our student athletes with their own community mentor. I am delighted to say that the people of Screven County did not let me down and were as eager for this event to take place as were our students. We asked for the support of our community and we were not let down in any way! Thanks to the many people who volunteered we were able to provide a mentor for each student and extra’s to help with event tables and ribbons. God provided a beautiful day and our sponsors, volunteers and staff came together to provide everything else to make our athletes feel special on this day. Our athletes were excited to have their own cheerleader from the community and I believe that not only did our students receive a blessing, but the volunteers did as well. In a year that has been filled with turmoil and uncertainty, the sounds of laughter from children and adults could be heard all around the recreation department.