newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

At Oma’s Hideaway, Chinese Barbecue Pops Against a Backdrop of Black Light Posters

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Eater
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Oma’s Takeaway emerged as a takeout tent outside pseudo-Indonesian spot Gado Gado, it felt like a tiny, contained party: A disco ball turned over packed orders of Flamin’ Hot chicharrones and popcorn shrimp in sweet chili mayo, where music would blare and plants sat perched on tables in the parking lot. For those who know Mariah and Thomas Pisha-Duffly, the owners of Gado Gado, it felt very true to them: At a 2019 Feast after-party, the two set up fire pits in the front parking lot and served meats roasted on a spit — it felt like something between the best backyard barbecue and a hip pop-up, with a psychedelic, effortlessly cool energy.

pdx.eater.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Gin And Tonic#Pop Art#Black Light#Food Drink#Classic Cocktails#Dessert#Indonesian#Flamin Hot Chicharrones#Asian#Americana#Thai#Pisha Dufflys#Chinese Duck#Black Light Posters#Playful Drinks#Outdoor Dining#Dishes#Rainbow Lights#Sweet Chili
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsbizjournals

Persian restaurant to take last restaurant space at Zadok's new Post Oak Place

Rumi’s Kitchen, which has locations in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., will open its first Texas location in Post Oak Place in Uptown. The Persian restaurant will open this fall at the new mixed-use development anchored by Zadok Jewelers. It fills the last retail space at the property — the only other being Hai Hospitality’s Uchiko — and is the fifth U.S. location of Rumi’s Kitchen.
Restaurantsjitneybooks.com

Ted’s Hideaway – A Love Letter to My Favorite South Beach Dive Bar

The chipped pink facade tells a story. On the corner of 2nd St. and Collins Ave. there is a time machine called Ted’s Hideaway. A concrete ledge provides seating for those stuck in between. The main entrance has the gravitational pull of a black hole but you are not sucked in, you fall in. Once that happens, you are suspended in time and have now become an observer like an astronaut peering from a porthole. Life outside goes on.
RestaurantsEater

Capitol Hill’s Art & Soul Reopens With a New Chef and a Pricey Renovation

Capitol Hill standby Art and Soul recently reopened after a lengthy hiatus and a multi-million dollar renovation at Yotel hotel (415 New Jersey Avenue NW). The 5,100-square-foot restaurant is dressed in blue as an ode to the menu’s new focus on seasonal and local dishes from Chesapeake Bay watershed communities. Chef Danny Chavez, an alum of Michelin-starred Plume who got his start at Art & Soul as a line cook, is making roasted mushrooms with focaccia; pan seared octopus; and mains like adobo rub pork belly and roasted chicken roulade, with rhubarb and apple crisp for dessert. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a lengthy weekend brunch service (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). The updated look includes neon lights and abstract artwork of D.C. monuments, complete with a giant year-round patio. Art Smith, who at one point was Oprah Winfrey’s personal chef, originally opened Art and Soul at the then-Liaison hotel in 2007.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Masaharu Morimoto Once Worked At This Famous Sushi Restaurant

Chef Masaharu Morimoto may have achieved fame and stardom from the "Iron Chef" empire, but he was already an accomplished chef by the time he joined that series, even though it was not his first choice of career. As a child, Morimoto had two dreams. One was to become a professional baseball player (via Orlando Weekly). But when a shoulder injury ended that dream, he moved on to dream number two, becoming a professional sushi chef (via Discover Luxury).
RestaurantsLancaster Farming

The best barbecue in Philly | Let's Eat

May 13—The Philly area has come out smokin' in recent years, and we run down the finest in barbecue this week while noting two new barbecue sauces from two social-minded entrepreneurs. Also for you: a South Jersey specialty food market, an inside look at the quirkiest bagel shop around, and restaurant news.
Food & Drinkslivingetc.com

Outdoor BBQ ideas - 10 ways to style a BBQ in a modern garden

The best outdoor BBQ ideas will up your alfresco cooking from a disposable BBQ propped on bricks in your back yard to a gorgeous almost kitchen-like space that’s perfect for entertaining and will add style to a modern garden design too. There are plenty of options to choose from to...
RestaurantsSFGate

Cicada season closes one restaurant patio, but others are ready for the buzz

Andrew Wilkins was looking forward to an upcoming dinner with his partner on the patio at Little Pearl, the acclaimed wine bar in his Washington neighborhood. But his plans were dashed when the restaurant sent an email canceling the reservation. The culprit? Well, there are thousands of them, potentially, and they have bright-red eyes, papery wings and a single-minded desire to procreate.
MinoritiesBon Appétit

It’s Time to Give Black Barbecue Culture the Attention It Deserves

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Why do I care about the ups and downs of Black barbecue? It’s deeper than love. It’s because I’ve been radicalized by something that I watched on television. Actually, it’s more about what I didn’t see.
RestaurantsEater

A New Dim Sum Specialist Opens Out of the Blue Next Week in Palms

A new dim sum specialist is heading for the greater Culver City area, with a surprise opening set for next week. The upcoming restaurant, named Iron Teapot, lands at 10306 Venice Boulevard, in the former home of Jaffa in Palms. Iron Teapot is the work of emerging restaurateur Sally Chan,...
Food & DrinksMy Baking Addiction

Hummingbird Cupcakes

Hummingbird cupcakes are a classic Southern dessert. Filled with fruit and nuts, these party-ready cupcakes will make everyone hum with excitement!. I first shared this Hummingbird Cupcake recipe from my friend Megan of the blog Stetted several years ago. Given their springy flavors, I thought you all might need a refresher on how delicious these cupcakes are!
Restaurantsnotquitenigella.com

Bar Suze, Surry Hills

Bar Suze is a new bar with a Scandinavian menu on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills. There you'l find chef Phil Stenvall's creative take on his native Swedish cuisine. The menu has items from raw clams with Cowboy Candy, oysters paired with a crisp Wildflower beer to more substantial dishes like pasta, risotto and steak.
RestaurantsEater

NDG’s Latest Addition is a Chic New Café and Someday Wine Bar

NOTRE-DAME-DE-GRÂCE — Sherbrooke Street West is home to a stylish new spot: Café Entre-Deux, which opened earlier this month. Tastet reports that designer Guillaume Lavallée is the mind behind the café’s sleek, but cozy interior, an amalgam of chevron wood flooring, dark green marble counters and tabletops, and 1970s-style rattan seating. Food-wise, the offering is sandwich-centric with a nordic option, featuring shrimps and marinated celery; a grilled halloumi one dressed with an onion purée and tahini vinaigrette; and one called “Cold-Cut” with a stacking of Polish ham, salami, Swiss cheese and other sandwich standbys. Helmed by Marc Flynn, Félix Poirier, and Alex Quintin, the new NDG café plans to double as an evening wine bar once it secures its alcohol license and coronavirus restrictions ease.
RestaurantsEater

New York-Based Restaurant Group to Take Over Trio of Iconic Kenmore Square Spaces

To the dismay of so many, a trio of beloved restaurants in Kenmore Square closed during the pandemic following a lengthy lease dispute between restaurateur Garrett Harker’s restaurant group and landlord UrbanMeritage. Now, an experienced New York-based restaurant group will be moving into all three spaces, the former homes of 15-year-old brasserie and industry haunt Eastern Standard, esteemed cocktail bar the Hawthorne, and upscale seafood spot Island Creek Oyster Bar.
RecipesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

How the Black Creators of Barbecue Were Erased From History

Who doesn’t love a book with more than one index entry for possum? Two hundred of them were cooked at an Oklahoma City bash in 1923, along with 5,000 chickens, 10 bears, 500 beef cattle, 5 tons of coffee, etc. These are but some of the many fascinating facts in Adrian Miller’s new book Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue.
RestaurantsEater

Afro Fusion to Bring Liberian and West African Dishes to the Westside

Looking to an early June debut, local caterer and food truck Afro Fusion is expanding into its first brick-and-mortar location, bringing a uncommon West African menu to the westside. Specializing in Liberian dishes and promising the “ultimate African dining experience,” the restaurant has been sharing online previews of its future...
RestaurantsWilmingtonBiz

Oceanic To Host Collaborative Dinner With Top Chef Contestant

LM Restaurants has announced that chef Katsuji Tanabe, a former contestant on season 12 of Bravo TV’s Top Chef, has joined the LM family as lead for culinary innovation. In celebration, Oceanic will host a five-course collaborative dinner with Tanabe and Oceanic executive chef Tim Lyons on Tuesday, May 25.
RestaurantsEater

Zaz, an Asian–Caribbean Fusion Restaurant in Hyde Park, Is Expanding

A popular Hyde Park restaurant known for its Asian–Caribbean fusion cuisine is expanding. Zaz (stylized as ZaZ), which chef and owner Olrie Roberts opened nearly a decade ago, is known for dishes like jerk chicken, jerk salmon hushpuppies, ginger teriyaki cauliflower, rice and beans, and stewed oxtail. It recently expanded its outdoor seating by adding a colorfully painted patio space, but Roberts is looking to go one step further by adding a food truck to the restaurant’s repertoire.