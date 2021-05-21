City announces celebration of completion of Lido Beach renourishment
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota announced it will host a celebration for the recently completed Lido Beach renourishment project at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27. Officials, project stakeholders and the general public will gather on the beach near the newly renovated Lido Pavilion, 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive, to mark the conclusion of this major project, a partnership between the City and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.www.mysuncoast.com