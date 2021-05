TAMPA, Fla. — As the school year winds down and the summer inches closer, your family may be starting to plan some summer trips. As part of your trip, you may be looking to rent a car in another city. But, you may have noticed the price is a bit more than you're used to. That's because the pandemic has caused auto manufacturing delays, meaning there are fewer cars for buyers of new cars. Rental car companies buy millions of new cars each year.