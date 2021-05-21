newsbreak-logo
‘Good Girls’: How Tall Is Manny Montana Compared to His Castmates?

By Candace Ganger
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Manny Montana wasn’t meant to be a regular on NBC’s Good Girls, yet he’s become one of the fans’ biggest reasons for tuning in. His character Rio suits the standard “bad boy we hate to love” trope which is perfectly complemented by Montana’s Good Girls castmates. With Rio seemingly towering over co-stars like Mae Whitman, it’s worth wondering: how tall is Montana?

