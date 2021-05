The final game of the Charlotte Hornets’ season Tuesday night was an absolute embarrassment — a heads-may-roll, nationally televised, cover-the-children’s-eyes debacle. Indiana’s 144-117 win over Charlotte in the NBA play-in tournament was far worse even than the 27-point final margin. The Hornets played themselves right out of the NBA play-in tournament in the sort of humiliating performance that resembled the way they played for much of the 7-59 season of 2011-12.