Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says the players know how important their clash with Sevilla is. Both teams remain in the race for the LaLiga title. Zidane, “We know what's at stake, there are four games left, four finals to finish of LaLiga. We want to forget about the Champions League and focus only on tomorrow's game. All I can promise you is that we're going to compete, from minute one to minute 90. Our focus are these four games and finishing the season strongly.