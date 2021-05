Join one of the leading experts on foraging in Texas! Register online for one of the two sessions. The Cibolo is proud to host Dr. Mark “Merriwether” Vorderbruggen for a foraging plant walk at Herff Farm. Capacity is extremely limited! Dr. Vorderbruggen will teach the basics of foraging including foraging ethics and techniques and then will lead us on a hike on the trails of Herff Farm to learn about culinary and medicinal uses of the plants growing at the farm. Dr. Vorderbruggen operates the website Foraging Texas and is the author of Idiot’s Guide to Foraging. He also sells plant-based health supplements through Medicine Man Plant Co!