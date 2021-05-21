newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the oldest rosters in the NFL

By Justin Fried
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens may host one of the younger offenses in the NFL, but as an overall roster, their team actually ranks as one of the oldest in the league. How old? The sixth-oldest to be exact. Andrew Walker of Colts.com put together a list detailing the average age of...

ebonybird.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Levine
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The League#Colts Com#Calais Campbell#Starters#Veteran Andre Smith#Defense#Average Age
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

WR Rashod Bateman Thinks He’ll Be ‘Everything’ Lamar Jackson Needs

The Baltimore Ravens’ history of drafting for the wide receiver position is about as pretty as is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ in drafting cornerbacks during the Kevin Colbert (or at least the Mike Tomlin) era. Their most notable selection to date is Torrey Smith in the second round in 2011. But...
NFLchatsports.com

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson has been proving critics wrong

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scores a first quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) With critics since day one, Lamar Jackson has been out to...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Four Reasons Why the Ravens Have the NFL's Second-Toughest Schedule

Even before the Ravens' 2021 schedule is released, one thing is clear. It's going to be challenging. The Ravens have the league's second-toughest schedule when calculated by opponents' combined 2020 record. Baltimore's opponents went a 152-118-2 last season for a winning percentage of .563. The only team with a tougher...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did the Ravens improve their roster enough during 2021 draft?

As the Baltimore Ravens watched the 2021 NFL draft wind down, they came away confident that they had put together a great group of rookies who could come in and play quality football at the highest level. A big part of that was not only did they draft quality football players, but they also filled plenty of holes on their roster. However, did they improve their roster enough to be seen as true contenders for a Super Bowl?
NFLAOL Corp

Final 2021 NFL draft grades

The picks are in, from No. 1 (Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars) through No. 259 (Grant Stuard, aka “Mr. Irrelevant,” to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and we have broken all of them down. Here are our final team-by-team grades for the 2021 draft (picks listed by round and overall...
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Donte Sylencieux: Inks UDFA deal with Baltimore

Sylencieux has signed a contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. Sylencieux makes his way to the NFL from tiny Graceland University and will attempt to make his mark with the Ravens during rookie minicamp. The 6-foot-2 wideout posted 59 receptions for 1,211 yards and 11 touchdowns over 21 games during his three years at Graceland.
NFLNottingham MD

Baltimore Ravens 2021 preseason schedule announced

BALTIMORE, MD—The Baltimore Ravens’ 2021 preseason schedule has been finalized. The Ravens will host the New Orleans Saints in preseason Week 1 and then travel to Carolina (preseason Week 2) and Washington (preseason Week 3). Baltimore opens its regular season on Monday Night Football at the Las Vegas Raiders (Sept. 13).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What’s the ceiling for the Baltimore Ravens passing game?

We all know how well the Baltimore Ravens can run the football, but our question now is how well can they pass it with all its new assets?. When one thinks of the Baltimore Ravens offense their mind instantaneously fixates on the run game. It’s hard not to, considering not only the team’s recent success in that department but also its fortunes throughout the franchise’s history. Studs like Jamal Lewis and Ray Rice had extremely productive years running the ball for Baltimore and now the team has guys like Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins manning the backfield. Heck, the team even has a dual-threat quarterback with Lamar Jackson, who is already on his way to being one of the greatest mobile quarterbacks ever. We’ve also seen plenty of vets run through (pun intended) and have career years like Justin Forsett and Mark Ingram. Better yet, some guys are made relevant because of the Ravens like Terrance West and Alex Collins. Honestly, if you love running the football and/or you’re a running back, the Baltimore Ravens are definitely the team for you.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Projecting stats of Baltimore Ravens rookies in 2021 season

Let’s take a look at the Ravens rookies and how they can do statistically in the 2021 season:. Rashod Bateman: 45 receptions, 600 yards, and five touchdowns. It’s not fair to put huge expectations on Rashod Bateman. Bateman will probably be the best receive the Ravens ever have. He’s not going to walk in with that mantle on day one. That’s not how this works.
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Ravens 53-Man Roster Already Coming Into Focus

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have a deep and talented roster that doesn't leave much room for intrigue heading into the 2021 season. Baltimore already had several key playmakers returning from the previous season and added depth through free agency and the draft. Here's an early look at how...
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens still one of the most valuable franchises in sports — but other NFL teams are catching up

The Ravens are still one of the most valuable franchises in sports. But other NFL teams are catching up. The Ravens are No. 33 overall in Forbes magazine’s annual ranking of the world’s most valuable sports teams, with a $2.98 billion valuation. The franchise’s value has grown 54% in the past five years, according to the business publication. Forbes says team values are based on its published ...
NFLchatsports.com

Baltimore Ravens 2021 schedule: Daunting December will decide division

The Baltimore Ravens' 2021 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET). ESPN’s Monday Night Football opener on Sept. 13 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 Baltimore Ravens schedule: Which games deserve to be in primetime?

Expect to see plenty of primetime appearances on the Baltimore Ravens schedule in 2021 with these few taking the most priority. Thanks to the NFL’s rigid scheduling formula (which, thanks to this year’s changes, will be slightly less rigid), we already know who the Baltimore Ravens will play in the 2021 NFL season. What we don’t know is when each of those games takes place, and we won’t find that out until the NFL’s official schedule release, which takes place in a televised special on Wednesday (8 p.m. E.T., ESPN2 and NFL Network).
NFLchatsports.com

Baltimore Ravens 2021 schedule leaks tracker

The NFL schedule is set to release today at 8:00 p.m. ET. Until then, NFL twitter has mashed the refresh button looking for the latest leaks and news. Baltimore Beatdown will have all them here, sourced in a live updating tracker. While the schedule has not yet been released, we...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens Schedule Breakdown 2021: The NFL’s Second Hardest Schedule

The release of the 2021 schedule signifies the start of next NFL season and the Baltimore Ravens have a complex schedule to dissect. The Ravens will play the second-toughest schedule in the NFL in 2021. Their opponents .563 winning percentage from 2020 only trails that of their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers at .574 for the hardest in the entire league. Just two of the Ravens first eight opponents finished the 2020 season above .500. However, their next nine games are a gauntlet against five different teams that made the playoffs a season ago with five divisional games mixed in.
NFLchatsports.com

Baltimore Ravens games against Browns will decide the AFC North

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with Lamar Jackson #8 after making a go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) The...
NFLfantasyguru.com

Ravens | Rashod Bateman draws praise

Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman’s showing in the team’s rookie minicamp so far drew praise from head coach John Harbaugh on Saturday, May 15. ‘Impressions are very positive,’ Harbaugh said during a news conference. ‘He’s a no-nonsense guy, has a nice demeanor about him. He’s a quick learner. He’s everything we thought he would be in terms of the athleticism, the skillset. That’s usually the case, but not always the case. What you see is not always what you get. You don’t know until you get them out there, in really the first rookie minicamp. And I would say that he is as advertised from a talent standpoint.’