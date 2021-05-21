newsbreak-logo
Computers

Making sense of standards for IT infrastructure and operations

By Allen Bernard
TechRepublic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can't live without standards but there are so many of them it's hard to keep up. Here are some expert tips from a new Forrester guide. If you are confused by all of the standards that apply to IT infrastructure and operations have no fear, you are far from alone. There are hundreds of standards development organizations managing thousands of individual technology standards that apply to every aspect of the technology stacks IT manages and businesses depend on.

#Cloud Infrastructure#Standardization#Private Cloud#Public Cloud#It Infrastructure#Technology Development#Operations Management#National Standards#Devops#The Open Group#Citrix#Iso#Posix#Ieee#Cloud Security Alliance#Itil#Pci#Eu#Iec#Cscc
