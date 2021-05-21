How to migrate from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge

IOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are available for download on iPhone and iPad, bringing several new features that are quite useful. You can unlock the iPhone with the Apple Watch, a feature that comes in handy when wearing a face mask, report incidents in Apple Maps, enable AirTag functionality, and recalibrate the battery (only on iPhone 11), to name a few of the iOS 14.5 features. The most important upgrade in iOS 14.5 is also the iPhone feature that Facebook hates most — App Tracking Transparency (ATT). All apps that want to collect user data and track the iPhone and iPad owner across apps and services must ask permission before doing it. ATT does not prevent Facebook, Google, or any other company from tracking users; it just forces developers to include a permissions prompt in the app.