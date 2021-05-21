newsbreak-logo
Software

How to migrate from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge

By Brandon Vigliarolo
TechRepublic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced the end-of-life date for IE, so it's time to think about making the leap to a different browser like Edge, IE's Microsoft-made replacement. Microsoft's venerable web browser Internet Explorer is finally coming to the end of it's long, increasingly-irrelevant life on June 15, 2022. Microsoft's announcement may not affect a lot of people, with less that a percent of people on the internet exploring the web with it, but for those who do use it there might be a need to learn how to migrate to a new browser before the old one disappears.

Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to move your data from an Android phone to an iPhone

Apple’s devices are notorious for their walled software. So when I moved to an iPhone a few weeks ago from an Android phone, my foremost concern was whether I could bring along my existing data. Turns out, I could. With a little work, you can easily transfer all your Android...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Google is turning on two-step verification by default

Google has chosen World Password Day to announce it is turning on two-step verification (2SV) for all account holders by default. The move will requiring Google users to confirm logins using their mobile devices. In a blog post, Google says from today, the accounts already enrolled in the two-factor protection...
TechnologyPosted by
The Independent

Google follows Apple by making developers reveal what data they collect from users

Google will be introducing the same privacy labels that Apple brought to the iPhone and iPad this year.Apple’s recent iOS 14 update rolled out “nutrition labels” that are aimed at giving users more information about what data an app collects.Google will now inform users of the same thing: whether an app collects data on a user’s location, contacts, personal information, photo and videos, audio files, or storage files.It will also describe how the data is used, giving more information about app functionality and personalisation, as well as whether the data is encrypted, whether users have a choice in sharing it,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

How to use the new iPhone feature that Facebook is terrified of

IOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are available for download on iPhone and iPad, bringing several new features that are quite useful. You can unlock the iPhone with the Apple Watch, a feature that comes in handy when wearing a face mask, report incidents in Apple Maps, enable AirTag functionality, and recalibrate the battery (only on iPhone 11), to name a few of the iOS 14.5 features. The most important upgrade in iOS 14.5 is also the iPhone feature that Facebook hates most — App Tracking Transparency (ATT). All apps that want to collect user data and track the iPhone and iPad owner across apps and services must ask permission before doing it. ATT does not prevent Facebook, Google, or any other company from tracking users; it just forces developers to include a permissions prompt in the app.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Microsoft Edge tabs are faded in Windows 10

Why does the web content in the Microsoft Edge tabs look faded sometimes? If you face this issue, you may need to disable the Sleeping tabs in Edge. This can happen if you have not used or accessed that for a couple of hours – but I recently got to see the faded Edge tab a couple of times after I had launched Edge and visited a webpage.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Prisoner's dilemma: Microsoft can't break Windows out of its PC jail

Microsoft this week finally threw in the towel on Windows 10X, its would-be competitor to ChromeOS. The announcement came roughly 18 months after an October 2019 event where the company showed off the dual-screen Surface Neo device that would have used this Windows spin-off as its operating system. The Surface...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Annotate and Highlight PDFs in Microsoft Edge

There will be times that you have to markup a PDF, highlight specific text, or annotate something. Instead of searching for a dedicated PDF reader, you can perform all of that inside the Microsoft Edge web browser. You don’t need to download or install any add-ons or extensions to use...
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

Microsoft Edge Canary for Android gains translation features from desktop

Microsoft Edge Canary for Android now has more options for translating web pages. You can now create a prioritized list of preferred languages within the browser. These options line up better with the desktop version of Microsoft Edge. Microsoft Edge Canary for Android has new options for translating web pages....
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Add and Remove Themes in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge lets you add themes to change the browser’s appearance and make it look more personal. If you want to make Edge look more fun, you can easily install themes (and remove them) without hassle. Before beginning, you should update Microsoft Edge to the latest available version. After that,...
ComputersCSS-Tricks

Migrating from Parcel to Snowpack

Find and fix web accessibility issues with ease using axe DevTools Pro. Try for free!. I find build tooling endlessly interesting, especially right now as we’re in a juicy next-gen transitional period with players like Vite, wmr, Snowpack, and esbuild. Hugh Haworth has a good run-down of the new players, and we’ve chatted on ShopTalk about them several times. I especially like it when people blog their personal journeys in moving build tools, like Ben Frain has done.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft introduce Public Preview of Dropbox to Microsoft 365 migration tool

Microsoft has announced the Public Preview of a new tool for Microsoft 365 admins which makes it easy to migrate content from Dropbox for Business to Microsoft 365. The tool will let you migrate your Dropbox folders, files, and users to OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams in Microsoft 365 and collaborate all in one place.
SoftwarePosted by
Fox News

Tech tip: Speed up your Windows or Mac's startup the easy way

Remember back when you bought your computer? It was blazing fast, started up as soon as you hit the power button, and everything was clean and tidy. If your machine is a few years old, it’s taken a lot of wear and tear. The outside, and all those small ports, definitely need a good cleanup. Tap or click for my guide on the best ways to get the grime off your devices without ruining them.
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Copy the URL Addresses of All Open Tabs in Chrome

By default, Google Chrome doesn’t offer a direct way to copy the addresses (URLs) of all open tabs at once. But there’s a workaround for Windows, Linux, and Mac, and we’ll show you how to use it. The Bookmark Workaround. While you can’t copy the website addresses of all your...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

SSH Passwordless Login Using SSH Keygen in 5 Easy Steps

SSH (Secure SHELL) is an open-source and most trusted network protocol that is used to login to remote servers for the execution of commands and programs. It is also used to transfer files from one computer to another computer over the network using a secure copy (SCP) Protocol. Using passwordless login with SSH keys will increase the trust between two Linux servers for easy file synchronization or transfer.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to enforce Google SafeSearch in Microsoft Edge in Windows 10

If your kids often browse the internet on your computer, you can enforce Google SafeSearch in Microsoft Edge browser using this tutorial. It is possible to turn on Google SafeSearch filters using the Registry Editor and the Local Group Policy Editor. When someone searches for a keyword on Google search...
Coding & Programminglinux.com

Free Course Explores WebAssembly Modules from the Cloud to the Edge

With our world being increasingly driven by apps and the microservices that support them, adoption of WebAssembly (Wasm) continues to accelerate. WebAssembly is a stack-based virtual machine that can greatly improve the performance and capabilities of websites and, despite the name, nearly any other kind of non-web platform you can imagine.