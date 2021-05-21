How to migrate from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge
Microsoft has announced the end-of-life date for IE, so it's time to think about making the leap to a different browser like Edge, IE's Microsoft-made replacement. Microsoft's venerable web browser Internet Explorer is finally coming to the end of it's long, increasingly-irrelevant life on June 15, 2022. Microsoft's announcement may not affect a lot of people, with less that a percent of people on the internet exploring the web with it, but for those who do use it there might be a need to learn how to migrate to a new browser before the old one disappears.www.techrepublic.com