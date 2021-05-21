IoT, AI, analytics and telematics can help small businesses improve their efficiency and bottom line
While many small companies might think they can't afford these technologies in their logistics, that's not the case, even for companies with only a few trucks. Richelieu Hardware operates a two-truck fleet consisting of one five-ton and one 18-wheeler. Richelieu is based in Ottawa, Ontario, but its fleet operation challenges are by no means unique to Canada. In the U.S., for example, 1.2 million companies use trucks, and 90% of them operate six or fewer trucks. If these smaller companies have to compete with larger firms that have the IT budgets to support full-scale logistics, Internet of Things and analytics, it's easy to get discouraged.www.techrepublic.com