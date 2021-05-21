newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

IoT, AI, analytics and telematics can help small businesses improve their efficiency and bottom line

By Mary Shacklett
TechRepublic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many small companies might think they can't afford these technologies in their logistics, that's not the case, even for companies with only a few trucks. Richelieu Hardware operates a two-truck fleet consisting of one five-ton and one 18-wheeler. Richelieu is based in Ottawa, Ontario, but its fleet operation challenges are by no means unique to Canada. In the U.S., for example, 1.2 million companies use trucks, and 90% of them operate six or fewer trucks. If these smaller companies have to compete with larger firms that have the IT budgets to support full-scale logistics, Internet of Things and analytics, it's easy to get discouraged.

www.techrepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Data Analytics#Iot#Iot Data#Analytics Solutions#Business Analytics#Cloud Technology#Richelieu Hardware#Evp#Geotab#Saas#Telematics Technology#Analytics Systems#Utilizing Telematics#Businesses#Technologies#Integrated Solutions#Actionable Insights#Larger Firms#Delivery Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologyceoworld.biz

Supercharging organizational efficiency with automation

Stop letting manual document processing hold your productivity back. Enterprises handle an ever-increasing number of documents each day. And ever since the late Charles Geschke first introduced the PDF in 1982, an increasing portion of those documents are digital – yet they are still being processed manually. These documents – in the form of images, PDFs, Word and Excel documents, among others – are manually processed by humans, and the relevant data is then manually entered into the application systems for storage and future retrieval processes.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Carbon Management Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Green Step Solutions, Accenture, IBM

The Global Carbon Management Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Carbon Management Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including IHS Markit Ltd, CA Technologies, Schneider Electric, Credit 360 Ltd, Enviance Inc., Green Step Solutions, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, GreenIntelli, Enable SA, Verisae Inc., Accuvio, Dakota Software, Hara, Johnson Controls, Advantage IQ, Sap SE & Sinosoft etc have been looking into Carbon Management Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Small Businessazbigmedia.com

How small businesses can prepare for success in a post-pandemic world

There’s no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic impacted businesses of all sizes across the country, but none more so than small businesses. In recognition of Small Business Month in May, we wanted to take the opportunity to look more closely at the efforts to help small businesses recover post-pandemic. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the number of active business owners in the U.S. plummeted by 3.3 million or 22% from February to April 2020. The drop in active business owners was the largest on record, and losses to business activity were felt across nearly all industries.
Technologyaithority.com

Hot Startups : Latest News And Updates On Daily Roundup

AI Daily Roundup starts today! We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We will cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and daily lives.
Small BusinessThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ways to help small businesses recover from the pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, communities around the U.S. rallied to help small businesses by launching “shop local” initiatives, purchasing gift cards and starting fundraising campaigns. Now that states have begun to roll back social distancing restrictions and vaccination rates continue to climb, small businesses still need continued support. “When...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

ACH Payments and Risk Management Fintech Certegy Is Offering White Label BNPL Product

an established ACH payments and risk management firm, reveals that it has expanded its Buy Now, Pay Later solution with the introduction of a white label BNPL product. Certegy customers are able to access new APIs and developer tools in order to launch their own merchant-branded BNPL service. This should help them take multiple payments, over an extended time period, for a single purchase, thus allowing them to boost their revenue per transaction.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Can Your Enterprise Benefit from No-Code AI?

These three examples show how no-code AI is impacting different industries. Most companies rely on digital technology to conduct business and make critical decisions every day. Today’s businesses monitor and analyze data from a range of digital sources, including emails, chats, surveys, customer transactions, social media posts and more. Yet, figuring out how to extract relevant data from every digital source and then use it in a way that provides value for customers is a challenge for many enterprises.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

The future of digital customer experience

We are organizing the “Future of Digital Customer Experience webinar” on May 24, 2021, at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET to understand how digital transformation impacts the future of customer experience and what steps companies can take to better their customer experience. In this new digital era, companies need to customize their...
SoftwareCIO

How to get started with Execution Management Systems

We have already talked about what Execution Management Systems can do for you and why you should be paying attention to your execution capacity. Now we will dig into how you can get started with an Execution Management System by giving your people the necessary tools and mindset to start to truly unlock their execution capacity.
SoftwareThe Drum

How to use robotic process automation to improve marketing efficiency

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Robotic process automation (RPA) empowers marketing teams to...
Businessgisuser.com

Foursquare Acquires Geospatial Analytics and Visualizations Platform Unfolded

The acquisition comes less than 6 months into CEO Gary Little’s tenure. NEW YORK–Foursquare today announced its acquisition of Unfolded a next generation platform for geospatial analytics. With the addition of Unfolded’s capabilities to the Foursquare technology stack, enterprises and brands can soon come to Foursquare to not only access its industry leading location data, but work with that data in an integrated platform for merging, enriching, analyzing, and visualizing spatial data – in whatever environment they choose.
Technologyenterpriseai.news

Carestream Selects HPE GreenLake to Transform Healthcare Platform Using AI as a Service

HOUSTON, Texas, May 21, 2021 -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced that Carestream Health, a leading global provider of medical imaging systems, has selected HPE to power a transformative new healthcare initiative based on artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS). Based in Rochester, NY, Carestream will use HPE GreenLake for Machine Learning Operations (ML Ops), a machine learning-optimized cloud service infrastructure powered by HPE Ezmeral and HPE Pointnext AI Services. The new infrastructure enhances X-ray solutions and workflows for medical professionals and patients, facilitating the next generation of AI-enabled imaging devices for medical diagnosis.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HackerOne hires new leaders to drive the product roadmap

HackerOne announced that it is doubling down on its investment in innovation with the hiring of new leaders to drive the product roadmap. Ashish Warty has come aboard as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Rand Wacker has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Product. HackerOne continues to...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

DataStax collaborates with NetApp to adopt and manage high scale, cloud native data

DataStax announced a collaboration with NetApp to deliver full lifecycle management for cloud native data in its DataStax Enterprise database as well as open source Apache Cassandra clusters. As part of this partnership, the two companies have worked together to integrate the NetApp Astra data management service for Kubernetes workloads with DataStax Enterprise and Cassandra to provide a single pane of glass management for Cassandra data in modern containerized environments.
SoftwareCSO

The Importance of Network Data in Cloud Workload Security

Cloud workloads are deployed into highly dynamic environments, often utilizing and coexisting with a wide variety of cloud providers and third-party platforms and services. The workloads themselves can range from legacy applications that have been migrated from traditional on-premises data centers, to applications that have been built specifically to run on cloud platforms, to entirely serverless applications. They may run unchanged for weeks or months, or only exist for a few seconds.