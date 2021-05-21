newsbreak-logo
Mall of India Daycare | Wolf’s Crossing Ribbon Cutting | NCC Sports Camps

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMall of India’s daycare center is one step closer to becoming a reality after Naperville Planning and Zoning commissioners approved a variance for its construction at 776 S. Rt. 59. The 19,000 square foot daycare would be located inside of the Mall of India and would feature classrooms, a pool, and more, with a capacity for 125 children. An outdoor playground is also part of the daycare’s plans and is set to have a splash pad. Portions of the site will be used for an after-hours activity center, with limited hours on weekday and weekend evenings. The matter will now go to city council for consideration.

