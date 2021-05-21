Mall of India Daycare | Wolf’s Crossing Ribbon Cutting | NCC Sports Camps

Wow! This bespoke home is truly one of a kind. Created to "fit-in" in Europe, this Grand estate sits on 2.54 acres of beautiful manicured landscaping, and designed in a turreted brick-and-stone manor with a formal presence but a warm, relaxing atmosphere. Nearly 22,000 sq. ft under roof. Custom built with no luxury spared. 7 bedroom, 8.5 bathrooms combined in home and pool house. Both the exterior and interior use materials designed to provide texture and dimensionality to the home. Natural light pours into the home's oversized windows! Flooring is Jerusalem limestone, and the wrought iron used on the front doors and the stairs is custom-built for the house. The same artisans made a gracious archway that tops the entrance to the home's formal motor court, an arrangement of a garage, coach house and sheltered passageway that is one of the home's most mannered nods to European country estates. Beautiful wrought iron doors in the family room make a seamless transition to the outdoor living spaces. Gorgeous kitchen hides the extra storage and the prep kitchen for gatherings. The lower level is an amazing entertainment floor, with a bar, wine tasting room, 3000 bottle wine cellar, 17 seat movie theater, pub and billiards room and spa that features a lap pool/hot tub, sauna & steam room. The home's features are endless!