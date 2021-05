The following letters of appreciation for New Canaan Police officers were shared by Chief Leon Krolikowski at the Police Commission’s March and April meetings. The Monday crew wanted to express our thanks to Officer [George] Caponera and Officer [Sebastian] Obando for their invaluable help yesterday. We had a critical patient who needed immediate care and transport to the rig and the officers initiated and assisted patient care. The officers also helped move several vehicles to allow the rig a quick egress. We were fortunate to work alongside this team yesterday and want them to know their actions were greatly valued.