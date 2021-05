Brenda Song was spotted walking with her newborn son Dakota in a carrier that was strapped to her chest as well as her mother Mai during a stroll in Los Angeles. Brenda Song, 33, held her brand new baby boy Dakota close to her during a recent outing just one month since his birth. The actress, who shares her son with Macaulay Culkin, 40, was photographed in Los Angeles, CA with her mom Mia, 55, who also joined her for the stroll, for the first time as a parent and looked comfortable and relaxed as the tot was in a leopard print carrier that was strapped to her chest. She wore an oversized white and gray plaid top and flared out cream-colored pants as well as a black Louis Vuitton bucket hat and white sneakers. Check out the pics HERE!