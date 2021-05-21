newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

VA drops COVID-19 restrictions for Memorial Day cemetery visits

By Ed Adamczyk
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svrYZ_0a7Aejc400
All restrictions on Memorial Day 2021 visits to national cemeteries, including Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., by vaccinated visitors were lifted by the Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Restrictions on cemetery visits during the Memorial Day weekend, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were lifted on Friday by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

No masks, social distancing requirements or limits on the size of groups will be demanded of any visitors vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, although those not vaccinated are expected to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

The announcement follows a May 13 order allowing "fully vaccinated NCA [National Cemetery Association] employees, on-site contractors, volunteers, to include honor guards, and visitors" to forego masks.

As on Memorial Day weekend in 2020, ceremonies at the 155 national veterans' cemeteries will be reduced in size and scope this year, but visitors will be able to resume remembrance activities under the same terms as prior to the pandemic.

"For those of us in the VA and especially those in the National Cemetery Administration, Memorial Day is one of the most important days of the year," acting Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Ron Walters said on Friday.

"I'm sure many families will be happy to get the news that there will no longer be a limit on the number of people who can attend these services."

Additionally, families who arranged small funeral services at national cemeteries during the pandemic can now request another memorial service with a larger audience.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
110K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid 19#Memorial Service#Memorial Day Weekend#Funeral Services#Va#Nca#Cemetery Visits#Restrictions#National Cemeteries#Remembrance Activities#On Site Contractors#Ceremonies#Honor Guards#Employees#Secretary#Disease Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Virginia StatePantagraph

VA offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide

DANVILLE — All Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and clinics that administer COVID-19 vaccines are accepting walk-ins for eligible Veterans, spouses and caregivers. This walk-in service ensures all veterans enrolled in VA health care and those authorized under the SAVE LIVES Act have an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from VA at a time convenient for them.
PoliticsPosted by
KSST Radio

Rockdale Cemetery Association Memorial Day Service

Please join us for the annual Rockdale Cemetery Association Memorial Day service this Sunday, May 16, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Rockdale Church on CR 1100. The Association is online and the website can be accessed here. If you want to be added to the mailing list visit...
Festivalcastlecountryradio.com

American Legion Memorial Day Services

The American Legion will be hosting Memorial Day Services in all the local cemeteries on Monday, May 31 beginning at 8:00 am. Commander, David Jelin took time to stop by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details. “So on Memorial Day on the 31st we’re going to start in...
Public Healthca.gov

Visiting During COVID-19

Following a suspension since March 2020, visitation resumed at all DJJ facilities effective April 10, 2021. Visitors are required to schedule all visits via email using the same system we are using for video visits. To ensure ample time for DJJ staff to schedule visits and notify families, the timeframe to request a weekend visit will begin Monday at 8:00 am and close down Tuesday at 5:00 pm. Visitation at Pine Grove is on Sundays only.
Saint Joe, INEvening Star

Memorial services announced at Alton Cemetery

ST. JOE — Memorial Day services will take place at noon Sunday, May 30, in historic Alton Cemetery on S.R. 101 east of St. Joe. In the event of inclement weather, the program will take place at the Coburn Corners Church of Christ. The guest speaker will be Charles G....
Advocacydeweycountyrecord.com

Memorial Day assistance needed at Brumfield Cemetery

Seiling’s Brumfield Cemetery always looks beautiful on Memorial Day. A total of 44 flags have been donated and placed at the cemetery in memory of a loved one. The VFW, when it was active, always raised the flags on Memorial Days and other special days. Now, there are a few members left but mostly aren’t able to go and raise the flags and fold each properly when taken down.
Superior, WIPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Volunteers Needed To Plant Flags At Superior Cemeteries For Memorial Day

The Douglas County Veterans Office is is asking the public for help to place 5,000 flags on Veterans Graves at Superior cemeteries for Memorial Day. They rely on community to support to honor deceased veterans with flags. The Douglas County Veterans Office only has two employees so it is imperative that they are able to secure enough volunteers to place the flags.
Festivalhometownstations.com

Scouts place flags on Shawnee Cemetery graves ahead of Memorial Day

Local scouts were able to place flags on graves on Saturday ahead of Memorial Day. The local veterans' council organized the event with local scout leaders. Held at the Shawnee Cemetery, scouts gathered flags and placed them on graves. The flags were purchased by the veterans council. Organizers also took...
Wabash County, INTrumann Democrat

Wabash County Memorial Day services canceled due to COVID-19

For the second year in a row, the Wabash County Memorial Day services will not be held due to COVID-19. Wabash County veterans service Samuel Daugherty said the annual event had been planned for the North Lawn of the Wabash County Courthouse on Monday, May 31. However, due to Gov....
Holton, KSholtonrecorder.net

COVID-19 memorial planned

A memorial is being erected at Holton Community Hospital this summer to honor those who have died due to COVID-19. Becky Bratcher of Holton and her family are organizing the memorial as a tribute to Becky’s husband, Rocky, and many others who have died as the result of the coronavirus.
sierranewsonline.com

Memorial Day Ceremonies Planned at all four cemeteries in the Mountain Area

OAKHURST – The Marine Corps League (#1121) in Oakhurst together with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (#8743) will be hosting the annual Avenue of the Flags for Memorial Day (May 31) at Oakhill Cemetery. “We are seeking veterans and local families to help put up the flags at 8:00 a.m....
Cottage Grove, ORCottage Grove Sentinel

McFarland Cemetery cleaned for Memorial Day opening

The McFarland Cemetery got a much-needed makeover last weekend as volunteers weeded, mowed and raked the overgrown plot of land ahead of a planned Memorial Day opening to the public. “It was in bad shape,” said Cottage Grove City Councilor Kenneth Roberts, who organized the cleanup. “It hadn’t been cleaned...
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

Local groups help prepare for Memorial Day in Oakwood Cemetery

(ABC 6 News) -- Memorial Day is one week away but preparations are underway this weekend. In Rochester today, several groups got together to help two local veterans. They were putting up flags on hundreds of veterans' gravesites at Oakwood Cemetery on Saturday morning. The groups included members of Trail Life USA, American Heritage Girls, and one of the local Boys Scouts of America troops.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Veterans honored at early Memorial Day celebration at Greenwood Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those who have served our country and were laid to rest were honored Saturday afternoon for an early Memorial Day celebration. The event was hosted at Greenwood Cemetery and coordinated by the National Association for Black Veterans. The group has worked to restore the cemetery to its former glory, hosting cleanup sessions with volunteers over several weekends on Saturday mornings.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Rate of positive COVID tests in VA drops to 3%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 671,916 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 20, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 591 from the 671,325 reported Wednesday, a larger increase than the 491 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.