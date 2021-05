“I STILL see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams.” Nearly 100 years after the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, the oldest survivor of the attack by a White mob riveted a congressional committee with her memories of that terrible day. “I have lived through the massacre every day,” said Viola Ford Fletcher, 7 at the time of the attack and now 107. “Our country may forget this history, but I cannot.”