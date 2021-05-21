newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

DeSantis signs Florida 'tax holidays' into law

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xRoo_0a7AeRfs00

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday signed into law “tax holidays,” or suspensions of taxes, for products such as back-to-school supplies and certain activities in order to encourage spending in the state following the loosening of coronavirus restrictions.

The legislation, which will include a “Freedom Week” from July 1 to 7, was signed during a ceremony in Pensacola, Fla.

“We’re proud of being a free state, we’re proud of being open, and we want taxpayers to be able to benefit if they’re participating in all these things,” he said at the ceremony held at a local Home Depot.

The retired founder of Home Depot, Bernie Marcus, has donated $500,000 to DeSantis’s political committee, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“If you look around the country we’re a free state. Many of these states are not free states, unfortunately,” said DeSantis, who earlier this month lifted all remaining coronavirus restrictions in Florida.

The tax holiday legislation is expected to save Floridians about $168 million, according to The Associated Press, and establishes several periods in which consumers in Florida will not have to pay sales tax on certain products and activities.

The AP noted that the tax holidays are expected to be offset by state taxes on online purchases.

During the first period, which will run from May 28 to June 6, taxes will be waived on certain products consumers commonly purchase in preparation for hurricane season, including flashlights, radios, tarps, gas tanks and batteries.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will start on the first day of June and last through Nov. 30.

During “Freedom Week,” taxes will be removed from some recreational purchases in the state, including tickets to concerts and museums.

Consumers will also not have to pay sales taxes from July 31 to Aug. 9 on some back-to-school items, including certain backpacks and clothes, as well as the first $1,000 for a computer.

DeSantis who has continuously pushed to reopen Florida’s economy and resume normal activities in the state amid the pandemic, said earlier this month upon suspending all remaining restrictions that it was “the evidence-based thing to do.”

“I think folks that are saying that they need to be policing people at this point — if you're saying that, you really are saying you don't believe in the vaccines, you don't believe in the data, you don't believe in the science,” he said at the time, adding that he believed the Sunshine State was “no longer in a state of emergency.”

Other states have since followed in lifting restrictions, such as statewide mask mandates, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The guidance states that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in most settings.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Sales Taxes#Tax Law#State Law#Home Depot#The Orlando Sentinel#Floridians#The Associated Press#Ap#Freedom Week#Tax Holidays#State Taxes#Legislation#Taxpayers#Spending#Fla#Back To School Supplies#Statewide Mask#Coronavirus Restrictions#Online Purchases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona fails to pass ban on 'vaccine passports'

Arizona lawmakers this week failed to pass a ban on businesses requiring on “vaccine passports.”. The measure, House Bill 2190, would have prohibited businesses or third-party online entities from asking “whether the person has or has not received a COVID-19 vaccine or a vaccine to address any variant of COVID-19 as a condition for receiving any service, product or admission to an event or venue,” according to its text.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

What color is the state of your health?

It has become almost cliché to talk about America’s divisiveness. We have so-called “blue states,” “red states” and some “purple or swing states.” Colors are now used to describe our unhinged politics, economic divisions and frayed social fabric reflective of educational gaps, income disparity, racial and religious tension and a fractious culture. Into that chasm comes a new line of division: vaccination politics.
Posted by
The Hill

More than 3M ballots were cast in Wisconsin — officials have flagged just 27 as possible frauds

Of the more than 3 million ballots cast in the 2020 election in Wisconsin, only 27 are potentially fraudulent, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Sixteen of the ballots in question had a UPS store as the mailing address rather than a residence as is required, the AP reported. The clerk sent the voters a letter giving them 30 days to register at a residential address for future elections.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

No turning back on pandemic unemployment support

Amid a once-in-a-generation crisis, Republican-led states are pulling out all stops to abandon their responsibility to unemployed workers and their families. These states have decided to roll back emergency pandemic unemployment payments, which are fully funded by the federal government. Their misguided actions will hurt workers, families, and the nation’s recovery, and will exacerbate existing racial, gender, and class inequities.
ElectionsPosted by
The Hill

West Virginia has highest population exodus in the country

West Virginia has had the highest population exodus in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2010, West Virginia’s population was 1.85 million. Fast-forward to 2020, and the population is 1.79 million people, the Census Bureau reported. The 3.2 percent population drop caused the state to lose a...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California to loosen coronavirus restrictions next month

California will be loosening coronavirus restrictions for businesses next month, officials announced Friday. Starting June 15, businesses will be allowed to return to usual operations with no capacity limits or physical distancing guidelines, the California Department of Public Health said. An exception will be made for "mega events" — those...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

'QAnon Shaman' attorney is 'advocate' with 'big mouth'

The attorney representing self-proclaimed “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley for charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot prides himself on being a “bit egotistical,” and having a “big mouth.”. St. Louis-based lawyer Albert Watkins stirred controversy this week for saying that the rioters who stormed the Capitol were “short-bus” and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Biden's COVID aid: Is it 'preference' or 'prejudice'?

President Biden has spoken out often, eloquently and passionately against the “ugly poison” of discrimination and racism in our government. So a ruling by a federal district court in Texas this week was particularly jarring: Judge Reed O’Connor found that the Biden administration engaged in systemic gender and race discrimination to implement COVID-19 relief for American restaurants. Café owner Philip Greer had claimed in a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration (SBA) that, while white, he needs the same rescue as minority restaurateurs under the newly enacted American Rescue Plan Act.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Greene under fire for comparing mask policy to the Holocaust: 'A neurotic lack of self awareness'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is again finding herself at the center of controversy after she compared House Democrats’ mask policy to the Holocaust. Greene raised eyebrows Friday when she called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “mentally ill” and compared the House rule on masks to “a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany.”
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge agrees to unseal 2020 ballots in Georgia county for audit

A Georgia judge on Friday agreed to unseal absentee ballots in Fulton County in a lawsuit alleging that thousands of counterfeit ballots were cast there. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero’s order forces Georgia’s largest county to allow a group of Georgia voters and their experts to inspect copies of 147,000 mail-in ballots cast in light of their evidence-challenged claims that the ballots were fraudulent.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

NRCC chairman, Texas lawmakers among top earmark requesters

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), chairman of the House GOP’s campaign arm, and two Texas lawmakers are requesting the most in earmarks for community projects, according to an analysis by The Hill. Emmer, who leads the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has requested almost $125 million in earmarks, putting him third...
Florida StateFrankfort Times

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis’ gambling deal means billions for Florida, but is it enough?

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal-making skills are getting a test. DeSantis inked a $500-million-a-year gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is expected to generate at least $2.5 billion during the first five years of the deal. Some lawmakers, though, think the state could have done better, given how much gambling the Seminole Tribe will get to control. “This is the dream deal ...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...