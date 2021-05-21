newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

The Latest: Lefty on top at PGA Championship in 2nd round

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvAOl_0a7AeQn900

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):

___

1:30 p.m.

Lefty is on top at the PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson used another late-round rally to climb up the leaderboard after he appeared to be fading in the second round at the Ocean Course on Friday.

Mickelson made three bogeys on his first nine holes to fall back. But the 50-year-old, five-time major champion made five birdies on his last nine holes to move back up the leaderboard at 5-under par with a 69.

And when leader Branden Grace collapsed with a double-bogey, bogey finish to his second round, it was Mickelson alone in front with a two-shot lead.

Mickelson is seeking his second career PGA Championship title and his first major since the 2013 British Open.

The afternoon wave of competitors, which include two-time PGA winner Brooks Koepka at 3 under, are just starting their second rounds.

___

12:45 p.m.

Young Englishman Sam Horsfield was a surprise at the PGA Championship with an opening 69, finishing two shots off the lead in his first-ever round at the major.

But on Friday, the wind and pressure at the Ocean Course got to the 24-year-old Horsfield, who shot an 8-over 80 and certainly will miss the cut.

Horsfield's second round included eight bogeys and a double-bogey 6 on the sixth hole. He needed an 18-foot putt to stay in the 70s, but he sent it past he cup to settle for a final bogey.

It was a quick, decisive fall for a player who had won twice on the European Tour in 2020. Then again, that's what Pete Dye's challenging layout can do to almost any competitor.

___

12:25 p.m.

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are making waves at the Ocean Course at Kaiwah Island.

Mickelson, the 50-year-old, five-time major champion, has birdied four of his last six holes to reach 4-under 68 at the PGA Championship, two shots behind leader Branden Grace.

Poulter has made four birdies and an eagle to join Mickelson at 4 under as the morning wave of competitors finish up their second rounds.

The 45-year-old Poulter is seeking his first major championship. He got within two shots of 2012 PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy on this course in the final round before fading to a tie for third.

___

11:10 a.m.

British Open champion Shane Lowry saved par from the sand at the PGA Championship, only this was from a beach near the Atlantic Ocean instead of greenside bunker.

Lowry's tee shot on the par-5 16th in Friday's second round was way right and landed on the beach area against some fencing not far from the ocean.

Lowry got some relief to move the ball back from the fence and, like he might from any sand bunker, popped his ball back on the fairway, although still around 300 yards away from the green on the 600-yard hole.

Lowry put his fourth shot about 22 feet away from the flag and drained the putt for par.

He is at even par for the tournament, five shots behind leader Branden Grace.

___

10:15 p.m.

Corey Conners' wild first nine is finally over at the PGA Championship.

The Canadian who led by two shots after Thursday's opening round at the Ocean Course, started his first seven holes without a par. That run included five bogeys against two birdies to drop from the top spot.

Conners closed his opening nine with pars on the challenging 17th and 18th holes. He was two shots behind current leader Branden Grace at 4-under par.

___

8:45 a.m.

Corey Conners made one bogey in his opening-round 67 at the PGA Championship. He made three in the first four holes of his second round.

Starting on the back nine of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in calm morning conditions, Conners dropped shots on the 10th, 12th and 13th holes to fall back to 3 under.

That left him in a large group tied for the lead that included 50-year-old Phil Mickelson.

___

8:20 a.m.

Corey Conners started the second round of the PGA Championship with a bogey and a birdie to maintain his two-shot lead.

For Dustin Johnson and a few other top players, Friday is mainly about making sure they get two more days at Kiawah Island.

A double bogey to close out his opening round gave Johnson a 4-over 76, leaving him outside the top 70 and ties going into the second round. At least he had morning conditions, which can mean a little less wind.

Johnson has never started a year by missing the cut in consecutive majors. Later in the afternoon, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among those in danger of going home early.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
584
Followers
7K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#The European Tour#The Pga Championship#British#Canadian#Ap#Ocean Course#Consecutive Majors#5 Under Par#4 Under Par#Pars#Kiawah Island#Greenside Bunker#Leader Branden Grace#Kiawah Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfrotoballer.com

Horse For The Course: PGA DFS Course History - Valspar Championship

Hello PGA DFS family! After a brief break for the Zurich Classic team event, it is great to be back with a fresh HFTC! The duo of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman triumphed at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. The power of the mullet is very, very real!!!. Now...
GolfNBC Sports

Wells Fargo Championship: Wallace to Set the Early Pace

The bar has officially been set. After grabbing a piece of our +4000 selection of Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura at the Zurich Classic, we backed it up in a big way. Keegan Bradley was able to get the job done for us at the Valspar Championship at a hefty price of +8000. It’s a tall order, but is it too much to ask for a third first-round leader selection in a row?
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Charitiespunditarena.com

Shane Lowry announced as official sponsor of Offaly GAA

Lowry will also assist with commercial and fundraising activities. Shane Lowry has been announced as the official sponsor of Offaly GAA, with a particular focus on underage structures in the county. The 2019 Open champion is well-known for his love of Gaelic games and this news will come as a...
GolfNBC Sports

Picks and tips: Strong drivers needed at Quail

It's a big boy golf course this week on the PGA Tour. Length off the tee hasn't exactly been a requirement in recent weeks at places like Harbour Town and Innisbrook. But this week's Wells Fargo Championship returns to brawny Quail Hollow Club, the site of the 2017 PGA Championship and a layout that will put the game's shorter hitters to an extreme test.
Golfnumberfire.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: Wells Fargo Championship

Daily fantasy golf requires a new approach for each and every event. The course and field change week after week, making no two contests alike. That means you need to refine your approach for each PGA Tour event to try to find golfers who are primed to excel for your daily fantasy golf lineups.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
San Diego, CAABC News

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson will not need to qualify for the U.S. Open after all. The five-time major champion, who grew up in the San Diego area near the venue for this year's championship, Torrey Pines, accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 121st U.S. Open next month.
Palm Harbor, FLsportsbettingdime.com

2021 PGA Tour Valspar Championship Odds and Picks

The Valspar Championship from Palm Harbor, FL tees off Thursday, April 29th. Justin Thomas is the +800 favorite over Dustin Johnson. We’ve narrowed down the golfers with the best chance of emerging victorious and provided the best value bets below. One week after we nailed the winning tandem of Marc...
GolfBleacher Report

PGA Championship 2021: Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka Top Leaderboard Entering Round 4

Phil Mickelson gave the field a chance to catch him Saturday at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. They may regret missing the opportunity. As the 50-year-old searches for his first Wanamaker Trophy since 2005, Mickelson ran the gamut of emotions on the course, opening up what felt like an insurmountable lead on the front nine only to give it all back after the turn.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
GolfGolf.com

Why Phil Mickelson says he purposely worsened his lie in the sand

Phil Mickelson, from left of the green on the 514-yard, par-4 9th at Kiawah Island, grabbed a rake and cleaned the sand that was around his ball. Before he hit. Not after. And he argued he was doing so to worsen his lie. In a rare rules situation during Saturday’s...
San Diego, CAGolf Digest

Chris Riley, Phil Mickelson and the rebirth of a college golf team

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had good reasons to deem Chris Riley a worthy friend back in their more innocent days on the Southern California junior golf circuit. With his strawberry blond hair and impish nature, Riley seemingly approached life as a carefree Leprechaun, and he was the release valve to Woods’ pressure-cooker existence. Born two years apart and traveling parallel paths that included a Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and more than a dozen majors, Riley could make Tiger smile, even laugh, with his goofy observations and endless repertoire of innocuous questions.