Instead of planting trees, keep forests healthy

By Chrissy Sexton
earth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany scientists support the idea that large-scale tree-planting will help to mitigate climate change and global warming. But in a new Perspectives article, two leading experts say the idea of planting trees as a substitute for the direct reduction of greenhouse gas emissions could be a pipe dream. Jonathan Overpeck...

