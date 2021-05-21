newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hip Hop

Hip Hop Stars Join To Break Ground On The Universal Hip Hop Museum Coming To The Bronx

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BV0Bi_0a7AeKk100

Ground broke on the first phase of the Universal Hip Hop Museum coming to the Bronx Thursday (May 20). Hip hop legends joined Bronx Borough President, Ruben Diaz Jr., for the event, according to an ABC 7 NY.

Big names in attendance included Nas, LL Cool J, Fat Joe, Lil Kim, Naughty by Nature, Grandmaster Flash, Slick Rick, Michael Bivins and EMPD.

It’s going to be a global destination; it is going to be an economic engine.

— Ruben Diaz Jr., Bronx Borough President

The museum is expected to be a $349 million mixed-use project along the Harlem River waterfront in the South Bronx.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
584
Followers
7K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Grandmaster Flash
Person
Slick Rick
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Nas
Person
Fat Joe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Hop Stars#The Bronx#South Bronx#Ground#Abc#Bronx Borough President#Harlem River#Naughty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Hip Hop
News Break
Politics
Related
Hip Hopthesource.com

LL Cool J, Nas, Grand Master Flash, Slick Rick and More Attend Universal Hip Hop Museum Groundbreaking

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is finally in progress and the Hip Hop Bible was in the building to exclusively cover the groundbreaking ceremony. LL Cool J, Nas, Fat Joe, and Grandmaster Flash all spoke about their introduction to Hip Hop and reflected on the evolution of the genre, which was once considered a fad and is now the most influential musical genre in the world.
MusicHipHopDX.com

DJ Quik Demands 2Pac + Kendrick Lamar ‘Credit’ While Burning Death Row Royalty Check

DJ Quik has long been established as a West Coast Hip Hop legend, but he clearly had some things to get off his chest regarding his legacy. During an Instagram Live session on Thursday (April 28), DJ Quik lit one of his Death Row Records royalty checks on fire for the camera as he bemoaned his lack of appreciation for his contributions to the culture.
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

DMX Posthumous Album Exodus to Be Released This Month

It looks like we will be getting DMX's posthumous album before the end of the month. On Monday (May 10), one month after X's passing, the rapper's label Def Jam announced via Twitter that the Yonkers, N.Y. MC's last album, Exodus, is coming out on May 28. "The legacy continues. EXODUS 5/28," the tweet simply reads. A photo of the rapper is attached. DMX's Instagram account also confirmed the news with the same photo and caption.
CelebritiesPosted by
105.1 The Block

Fat Joe Calls DJ Khaled the Quincy Jones of Hip-Hop

Fat Joe has the internet going nuts after comparing DJ Khaled to iconic record producer, Quincy Jones. The bold claim came when Joey Crack appeared on Nore and DJ EFN's Drink Champs Podcast, during an episode that aired on Friday (May 14). During the liquored-up sit-down, the group discussed Khaled's latest effort, Khaled Khaled, and the much talked about single, "Sorry Not Sorry," featuring Jay-Z and Nas.
CelebritiesGenius

Nas, Kanye West, Swizz Beatz, & More Pay Respect To DMX At His Memorial Service

DMX passed away at 50 years old earlier this month, and some of hip-hop’s biggest names came to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the weekend to honor his life and legacy. Attendees included Kanye West, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Nas, Bobby Shmurda, Busta Rhymes, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, The LOX, Eve, and more, as well as many of the late rapper’s 15 children.
MoviesBillboard

Chance the Rapper Is Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of 'Coloring Book' With a Concert Film

Chance the Rapper announced on Friday (May 7) that he will release his concert film Magnificent Coloring World with AMC Theatres this summer. Magnificent Coloring World marks the fifth anniversary of the Chicago rapper's iconic third mixtape Coloring Book, which he supported with the 2016 Magnificent Coloring World Tour and one-day hometown music festival Magnificent Coloring Day Festival, which set an attendance record for White Sox’s Cellular One Field with upwards of 47,000 concertgoers.
Musicfoxbangor.com

Legendary Hip-Hop Photog Chi Modu Dead at 54

Chi Modu — one of the most famous photographers in hip-hop history, documenting iconic shots from the 1990s — has died. An Instagram post announcing the sad news went up Saturday, with a caption that read … “Our hearts are broken… We continue the fight ©💪🏾 The family request privacy at this time 📷.” It was accompanied by a photo of him and his lifespan in years, 1966-2021.
Celebritiesblavity.com

Issa Rae Says Nipsey Hussle Helped Her And Lauren London Reconcile Friction Stemming From 'ABG'

Issa Rae revealed that Nipsey Hussle encouraged her to make amends with Lauren London after a misunderstanding over Awkward Black Girl. Leading up to the revelation, the Insecure actress has disclosed on multiple occasions that a TV executive suggested she replace herself with a light-skinned Black woman in a cable version of the hit web series Awkward Black Girl, which she both created and starred in.
Hip HopHipHopDX.com

How JAY-Z, Eminem & Beastie Boys’ Rock-Rap Shaped Kenny Mason’s Sound

Kenny Mason is one of rap’s newcomers who’s taking an alternative approach to that of many of his peers, blending the worlds of rap and rock. Speaking to Billboard last week, Mason expanded on the influences he’s embraced to carve out his own lane in the ever-changing rap landscape. “People...
Fitnessswiowanewssource.com

‘Dope is Death’ doc explores South Bronx acupuncture detoxification program

‘Dope is Death’ explores why the Blank Panthers' and the Young Lords’ free acupuncture detoxification program was be deemed too dangerous to exist in America. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7512f841964c475fb59f8f58a589c44a.
Hip Hopthedcvoice.com

A Letter To Hip Hop

The contemporary age of hip-hop is widely centered around the Black cisgendered male gaze. The genre has definitely paved its way in fighting against systemic oppression, the war on drugs, and the prison industrial complex. Subsequently, the genre has fallen victim to perpetuating sexism towards women, while spreading homophobia and transphobia to Black LGBTQ members. The hateful, lyrical content can lead to the exclusion of taking female and queer rap artists seriously within the Black community, where rap resides.
White Plains, NYPosted by
BET

BET Awards 2021: DMX - A Life and Legacy In Hip Hop

Earl Simmons, better known as Dark Man X or simply DMX, was the focus of prayers and even chants in front of a White Plains, N.Y., hospital as friends and fans waited to learn of his fate after he was hospitalized. But the 50-year-old rapper succumbed to a massive heart attack on April 9, marking the passing of a global music icon who reached people of all cultures.
Violent Crimeshotnewhiphop.com

Chief Keef, Ballout & Tadoe Unite For "On Gang"

The roster of artists under Chief Keef's Glo Gang banner embody very similar values to the famed Chicago spitter himself. Known for their saw bars about street life and violence, they actually live the type of life they rap about. Tray Savage, an artist signed to the Glory Boyz Entertainment label, was gunned down in a shooting on the southside of Chicago last summer.