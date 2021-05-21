newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming senator discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18 | St. Louis News Headlines – St. Louis, Missouri

By stlouis
eminetra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheyenne, Wyoming (AP) —Republican Senator Anthony Bouchard, who is about to dismiss US Congressman Liz Cheney next year, announced that he had impregnated a 14-year-old girl at the age of 18. He said it came to light because of the story of “Romeo and Juliet” and “dirty politics”. Bushar initially...

eminetra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri#Romeo And Juliet#Capitol Records#St Louis News Headlines#Ap#Republicans#To Casper Star Tribune#Congressman Liz Cheney#Jacksonville#Suicide#Pregnant#Parents#Online Records#Women#Discloses Impregnating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
Wyoming Statewyomingpublicmedia.org

Bouchard Says He Impregnated A 14-Year-Old When He Was 18

Wyoming State Senator and congressional candidate Anthony Bouchard said he impregnated a 14-year-old when he was 18 and living in Florida. Bouchard told the Casper Star Tribune that he and the girl rejected pressure to have an abortion and married when he was 19 and she was 15. He said on social media that it was like a Romeo and Juliet story. They remained married for three years. He said she later committed suicide.
Congress & CourtsJezebel

Man Vying For Cheney's House Seat Impregnated 14-Year-Old Girl When He Was 18, Compares It to 'Romeo and Juliet'

After voting to impeach former President Trump and getting ousted as head of the GOP Conference Chair, Rep. Liz Cheney now has to fend off a slew of Wyomingites with their sights set on her House seat. One of them is Anthony Bouchard, a conservative Republican and a member of the Wyoming Senate. But Bouchard is juggling a controversy of his own: On Thursday, he revealed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, comparing their whirlwind romance to Romeo and Juliet.
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Latest Wyoming news

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard has disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. The Republican from Cheyenne describes the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and says it is now coming to light because of “dirty politics.” Bouchard confirmed the girl’s age to the Casper Star-Tribune. He says they got married when she was 15 and he was 19, but divorced after three years and she killed herself when she was 20. Bouchard is among at least eight Republicans running against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney after her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Candidate Hoping to Oust Cheney Says He Impregnated a Teen

A Republican House candidate hoping to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming has shared an eye-popping story about his previous marriage. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard said he was trying to get on the front foot after learning that opponents were digging into his past. He said he impregnated his 14-year-old girlfriend when he was 18. They married the next year—which he said was legal at the time in Florida—but divorced after three years. The woman died by suicide when she was 20. Bouchard then raised their son but said he was now estranged because he made some “wrong choices in his life.” He said his then-wife was pressured to abort the baby and was nearly banished by her family. Bizarrely, he described it as a tragic love story. “Bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in a Facebook Live video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
Wyoming Stateksjd.org

‘Quit Lying to Us, Liz:’ Cheney in Trouble with Some Local Wyoming Republicans

Following her removal from her leadership position last week, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney is only viewed favorably by 18 percent of Republicans nationwide, according to a recent poll from the Economist. And limited data from Wyoming shows she’s trailing by double digits to some of her potential 2022 primary challengers. So, why exactly has Cheney become so unpopular so quickly, even among her supposed base in Jackson Hole? Will Walkey from KHOL in Jackson, Wyoming, talked to a few locals there to find out.
Wyoming Statesubletteexaminer.com

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
Gillette, WYwyo4news.com

Retired Army Colonel seeking Cheney’s U.S. House seat

May 11, 2021 — Another Republican candidate has come forward to challenge incumbent Republican Liz Cheney in 2022 for Wyoming’s lone House of Representative seat. Denton Knapp has announced his candidacy. Knapp graduated from Campbell County High School in Gillette in 1983. He is also a West Point graduate and...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trump Is Marching Down the Road to Political Violence

At the beginning of last week, former President Donald Trump referred to the 2020 election as the “greatest Election Fraud in the history of our Country.” By the end of the week, he had issued a statement saying, “As our Country is being destroyed, both inside and out, the Presidential Election of 2020 will go down as THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!”
Texas StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Feds Arrest MAGA-Hatted Texas Man After a Witness Who Has Known Him for Two Decades Identified Him in Jan. 6 Photos

Federal authorities charged a Texas man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol after he appeared in several photographs and videos taken inside the Capitol building wearing a red hat emblazoned with President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. The FBI said that a person who has known the suspect for “approximately 20 years” identified him.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Voting? That's for suckers.

(CNN) — North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn has missed more votes -- 16.2% -- than any other freshman member of Congress, according to Quorum data first reported by Axios. In fact, the five biggest vote-missers among House freshman members are all Republicans, with Cawthorn followed by Georgia Rep. Andrew...
Nebraska StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Nebraska

The U.S. has reported more than 32.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 20, 2021. More than 580,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Saint Louis, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Homicide in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating an early morning shooting in north St. Louis that left a man dead. the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers responding to a call about a person down found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the West Park East neighborhood around 4:50 a.m. Saturday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.