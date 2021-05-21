newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin prices fall after China demands crackdown on cryptocurrency mining

By Amol Rajput
eminetra.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin prices fell on Friday following a fierce call from Chinese authorities to crack down on cryptocurrency mining and trading. China’s Deputy Prime Minister Liu He and the State Council said in a statement that stricter regulations were needed to protect the financial system. A statement released late Friday in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Musk Tweets His Support Of Crypto As Bitcoin Continues To Drop

As another weekend drew to a close Sunday (May 23), investors were digesting another few days of mixed signals around cryptocurrencies. On Saturday (May 22), billionaire cryptocurrency fan and frequent commentator on digital currencies Elon Musk tweeted his support for cryptocurrencies in response to a question about whether prior comments he had made had hurt investors in the sector.
Marketsrock947.com

Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. Europe’s biggest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s biggest and...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Crypto Selloff Intensifies as Miners in China Down Tools

Crypto markets have declined by almost 20% over the weekend as the selloff continues unabated in the wake of a massive mining crackdown in China. Around $400 billion has exited the crypto asset space since Friday in what has been one of the largest mass selloffs of coins and tokens.
Marketscryptonews.com

Analysts See 'Seismic shift' In Bitcoin Mining Amid Chinese 'Crackdown'

Bitcoin (BTC) could be in for a fresh battering this week after reports emerged that some mining pool players including HashCow and BTC.TOP, are reviewing their operations in China as a response to central government pressure on the mining sector, while some industry observers argue that this might mean "redistribution of the entire Bitcoin mining network."
Crypto recovery stalls as miners eye exits
Reuters

Crypto recovery stalls as miners eye exits

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies fought to find a footing on Monday after even weekend cheerleading from Tesla boss Elon Musk seemed unable offset selling pressure from spooked investors or nerves stemming from a gathering crackdown on the asset class in China. Musk had lent a bid on Saturday by tweeting...
Marketseminetra.com

Bitcoin will resume selling over the weekend, temporarily below $ 33,000

The· Bitcoin Selling continued on Sunday after the roller coaster weekly deal, as Chinese and US authorities are moving to tighten cryptocurrency regulations. According to Coin Metrics data, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell about 13% to $ 32,915.83 by 9:37 EST. Bitcoin was finally trading at $ 33,665.89. The recent...
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market hangs in balance as China announces new mining crackdown

The price of bitcoin fell to almost 50 per cent of its all-time high on Sunday after China announced yet another crackdown on crypto mining.Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), dogecoin and other major cryptocurrencies also took a hit, though remain significantly up compared to the start of 2021.A market rebound on Monday took bitcoin from below $32,000 to above $36,000, partly assisted by comments from Elon Musk that he preferred cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat currencies.The technology billionaire, who has been both thanked and blamed for his market-moving tweets in recent weeks and months, also engaged in an indirect debate with ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, claiming “he fears the Doge”.A number of prominent analysts remain optimistic about bitcoin’s prospects and the direction of the market in general. Figures from blockchain data firm Glassnode reveal that user growth continues to double roughly every year, leading some to speculate that the bull market is “just warming up”.You can follow all the latest updates right here.
Economydecrypt.co

Huobi, OKEx Limit Services for Chinese Customers Ahead of Gov Crackdown

Huobi will stop selling mining machines and custody services to Chinese customers. It will also discontinue derivatives trading in China. OKEx will temporarily halt trading for its coin, OKB, in China. Just days after the Chinese government vowed to crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading, cryptocurrency exchanges Huobi and...
Businessstockstelegraph.com

China & Iran – Opposite stances on Bitcoin mining

A report from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has found out that the regulated mining industry in Iran may be piling up as much as $1 billion in revenues. Iran has been under a lot of scrutiny because of its nuclear program. The United States has placed trade embargos on the country effectively crippling its already struggling oil economy.
Economylivebitcoinnews.com

China Says It Will Place Limits on BTC Mining; Price Suffers

Bitcoin’s price has fallen once again following news from China. The Asian country says its regulatory authorities will begin cracking down on all mining and trading activities. China Seeks to Limit Trading and Mining. The country has always had a rather up and down relationship with the world’s number one...
MarketsCNN

Bitcoin falls as much as 13% Sunday, extending losses from brutal week

New York (CNN) — Bitcoin prices fell as much as 13% on Sunday, extending losses from a gut-wrenching week for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, which accounts for more than 45% of the global crypto market, was trading around $33,000 per coin Sunday morning eastern time — far off its all time high above 64,000 just over a month ago.
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

China's bitcoin crackdown comment sparks USDT sell-off on OTC desks

A finance committee under China’s State Council said one of its upcoming priorities includes cracking down on bitcoin mining and trading activities. While it remains to be seen whether or how such comments will be executed, the news appeared to have spooked some local traders and miners. China's latest crackdown...
MarketsWNCY

Bitcoin falls 8.9% to $34,156

(Reuters) – Bitcoin fell by 8.9% to $34,156 at 1000 GMT on Sunday, losing $3,344.54 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 47.4% from this year’s peak of $64,895.22 on April 14. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 11.5% to...