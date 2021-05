In the latest chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic, cautious optimism has been the theme of the last few weeks in the U.S. The Biden administration has significantly overshot its target of 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days—to date, more than 143 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. At the same time, experts are worried about flashing warning signs both domestically and globally: Vaccination momentum threatens to stall, and a virus that doesn't recognize international boundaries has evolved to become more contagious and deadly.