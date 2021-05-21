newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford CEO: Electric vehicle demand will transform industry

By TOM KRISHER
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Rhpg_0a7AdrSr00

DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — A new electric version of Ford's immensely popular F-150 pickup truck might just be the catalyst that hastens America's transition from gasoline to battery-powered vehicles.

Jim Farley, the company's new CEO, calls the introduction of an electric version of the nation's top-selling vehicle a watershed moment for Ford as well as for the auto industry. The new truck, called the F-150 Lightning and due in showrooms by next spring, will be able to travel up to 300 miles (480 kilometers) per battery charge and tow up to 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilograms) .

Yet Ford's commitment to the EV F-150 is hardly without risk. The company spent millions to develop the truck at a time when sales of electric vehicles remain minuscule — just 2% of the U.S. auto market. Many truck owners will be reluctant to switch from gasoline engines. And there's the distinct possibility that at least in the early months and perhaps years of production, automakers could run short of EV batteries and the scarce precious metals needed to make them.

The Associated Press spoke recently with Farley about electric vehicle sales and a global chip shortage that has hindered auto production. The interview was edited for clarity and length.

___

Q: Why is the Lightning so important to Ford, and why are you offering an electric version before other models?

A: We’re starting with our icons because we know the customers the best and we can surprise them with the best execution. But the real key is the scale. We sell 1.1 million (F-Series) units a year. So these customers really trust us. If there’s a company who’s going to take them into an electric future, it’s Ford.

___

Q: You’re at a base price of roughly $40,000. With a $7,500 federal tax credit, will you be even cheaper than a gas-powered F-150?

A: It’s going to be pretty close. It depends on the specifications. The vehicle is faster than a Raptor (F-150 high performance gas version.) It'll power your house for three days or a heck of tailgate. We have the latest interior technology, over-the-air updates. You could argue it’s going to give the internal combustion product a heck of a run.

___

Q: How long do you think it will be until the majority of vehicles you sell are battery electric?

A: A lot of it will depend on government support, the infrastructure (charging stations) build-out, as well as a support for the purchase. We have a $7,500 benefit still at Ford. So it depends on what happens with government policy, and whether that tips the scale for a lot of customers. It has in Europe. China is moving fast. We're totally sold out with the Mach E (Electric SUV). On the West Coast, it's already changed quickly. It’ll be a matter of time before that sweeps across the country.

___

Q: You have said the global semiconductor shortage will halve your normal production in the second quarter. Do you see that shortage ending this year?

A: These components are a high percentage of our build-of-material these days, and we can’t really continue to run just-in-time inventory on components like this. It’s a real game changer in how we look at our supply chain. We are seeing some positive indications from chip producers. The big change is the Renesas facility (a chip factory in Japan that was damaged by fire) coming back online. As that facility ramps up to 100%, we'll feel a lot more confident. So we’re not through this. I’m not going to give any predictions about what the second half looks like.

___

Q: Does that 50% production loss figure for the second quarter change?

A: Certainly in the second half we see much less impact. We had about 200,000 units of lost production in the first quarter. The second quarter is going to be the most difficult. We see, conservatively, a couple of hundred thousand units of risk in the second half.

___

Q: You've mentioned that you may buy chips directly from the factories and stockpile them. Is this going to change the way Ford buys critical parts?

A: I really do think so. This is a really significant event. It’s not really black swan events, Renesas is, but it's really more kind of dealing with the realities of a different supply chain focused on electronic components. Silicon is a big part of every vehicle. I do think that everything’s on the table. We’ve also learned that you have to engineer flexibly for these components. You may have to have a design on the shelf in case something runs lean.

___

Q: You have said you may move from having huge inventories on dealer lots to an order-from-the factory business model?

A: Most of our customers do their shopping online now. We just are expanding our e-commerce platform. There are a couple of pieces that are now starting to come together. The first is a reservation system, so that people are more likely to order what they want versus going into the dealership and ordering off the inventory. We have to make it easier. We've done that. The next thing is, our order-to-delivery has to improve. The next thing is very large-scale remote pick-up and delivery.

___

Q: Dealers say that people would embrace four weeks from order to delivery. Is that realistic?

A: That’s about what we see in Europe. About 50% of our retail customers in Europe order their car. It's somewhere between four and six weeks. It all depends on how popular the model is. There’s a big benefit for us on the cost side and marketing. But on the F-150, with millions and millions of combinations, we have to do a lot of complexity reduction to pull that off.

___

Q: Would I have to pay more for my F-150 because of this?

A: The whole system will be a lot leaner, and the company doesn’t have to do the public advertising. There’s a lot of efficiency gains that customers really don’t benefit from today. There will be lower costs, which we'll pass on to the customers. It generally will not be a big change for customers. I just think they’ll save a lot of time.

___

Q: Ford has plans to build its own electric vehicle batteries. Do you see these as being union plants, and will they pay as much as jobs now do at Ford powertrain plants?

A: Michigan is a good example, where we make the F-150. That’s a UAW plant. VanDyke (in Sterling Heights, Michigan) is another one. They’re making motors for the F-150 electric. The jobs are changing. We think that by working with the government and our UAW partners, we can secure American jobs as we move to e-mobility. It’s critical for our country. It’s critical for Ford. One of the real game-changers in this area is (battery) cell production. By in-sourcing cells, not just motors, power electronics, things like that, we have the opportunity to create more jobs. And although the vehicles are 30%-plus more efficient to make, by in-sourcing batteries, we can offset that risk.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
584
Followers
7K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Car#Ford F 150#Electric Power#Auto Industry#Global Car Sales#Technology Company#The Associated Press#Renesas#Silicon#Uaw#Ap#Electric Vehicle Sales#Ford Powertrain Plants#Demand#Ceo#Auto Production#Ev Batteries#Battery Powered Vehicles#Motors#Power Electronics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
thedrive

Ford CEO Compliments Tesla in Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Press Release

Ford and Tesla are fierce competitors these days, but Jim Farley and Elon Musk seem to be warming up to each other. It's pretty rare for high-level auto executives to actually use their own social media accounts, making it rather unusual—but very entertaining—for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford CEO Jim Farley to actually engage with the public online as often as they do. The discourse between the two has remained strictly on Twitter as far as we know, but now it's made it into an official press release relating to the upcoming electric F-150 Lightning.
CarsFox News

Is the Ford Bronco going electric? Ford's CEO suggests it is

The Ford F-150 is going electric and it sounds like the new Bronco may not be far behind. Ford CEO Jim Farley was responding to questions on Twitter, following the announcement that the electric F-150 Lightning will be revealed on May 19, when he was asked why Ford doesn't have an EV version of the Bronco if the company is committed to electrification.
Businessfordauthority.com

Tech Companies Join Ford, Auto Industry In Calling For U.S. Chip Production

To date, the semiconductor chip shortage has severely impacted automotive production across the globe, resulting in nearly three million units of lost production. Ford has certainly felt the sting of the chip shortage, as it cut over 70,000 vehicles from its production schedule last week alone. Meanwhile, Ford CEO Jim Farley, President Joe Biden, and a number of other industry executives have been calling for increased U.S. chip production to prevent this from happening in the future, and they’re now being joined by tech companies as well, according to Reuters.
CarsCNET

Electric Ford Bronco is a possibility, as CEO drops hint

Why should we think Ford doesn't have plans for an electric Bronco SUV? That's the question CEO Jim Farley rhetorically asked Monday as he clapped back somewhat at a Twitter user posing a question about electrifying the SUV. In an interview with Motor Trend published Tuesday, Farley spoke about how...
Economyfordauthority.com

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Companies Struggle To Turn A Profit

As we’ve reported recently, automakers face a number of hurdles convincing consumers to buy electric vehicles, but what we rarely consider are the struggles facing the companies that own and operate electric vehicle charging stations. While Tesla (and soon Rivian) utilizes its own proprietary charging network, other automakers, including Ford, General Motors, and Volkswagen, rely on third-party EV chargers. And, as it turns out, those third-party electric vehicle charging station companies are having trouble turning a profit.
Economythedallasnews.net

Electric Vehicle Batteries Market - Rising Demand For Zero-Emission Vehicles And Decrease In Cost Of The Electric Vehicle Battery System Are Leading The Growth | Exclusive Report By Proficient Market

Research report published by Proficient Market Research "Electric Vehicles Batteries Market (By Type – Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries and Ultracapacitors; By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicles, Golf Carts and E-bikes, etc.) Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Government & Defense) Post COVID-19 Scenario 2020 - 2028". Electric Vehicle Batteries Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Carselectrek.co

Most expensive electric vehicles on the road in 2021

Electric vehicles are booming. Shortened supply chains, making parts in-house, and advanced battery technologies have significantly helped manufacturers lower the costs of their electric vehicles. Consumers may soon see multiple EVs for sale under $30,000, which is exciting. But let’s forget about all of that promise right now, and visit the other end of the spectrum. What are some of the most expensive electric vehicles you can buy? Below is a list of what’s currently out there, and what EVs will soon be available for big bucks.
Detroit, ILriverbender.com

New Ford venture to build 2 electric vehicle battery plants

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is forming a joint venture with one of its battery suppliers that will build two North American factories to make batteries for roughly 600,000 electric vehicles per year by the middle of this decade. The deal with SK Innovation of Korea, announced Thursday, sets up a...
Trafficsingularityhub.com

A Small Dutch City Is Using Electric Cars to Feed the Grid

Electric vehicles are only as green as the grid that powers them, but they can help boost the use of clean energy by storing intermittent renewable energy in their batteries. Putting that into practice is complicated, but the Dutch city of Utrecht plans to become the first to make it a reality.
Presidential Electionfi-magazine.com

Biden Pushes Faster Pace for Electric Vehicles at Ford Plant Visit

President Joe Biden seized an opportunity to tout a $174 billion electric vehicle plan during a visit to the Ford Motor electric vehicle plant in Michigan on Tuesday. The real question is whether we’ll lead, or we’ll fall behind in the race for the future, or whether we will build these vehicles and the batteries that go with them here in the United States or rely on other countries.
Dearborn, MIeminetra.com

Ford reveals 563bhp electric F-150 | Automotive Industry News

Ford has revealed details of its flagship product, the next electric F-150 pickup. Electrification strategy.. An all-electric variant of Ford’s best-selling pickup model will be manufactured at Ford’s Rouge Complex’s new high-tech facility in Dearborn, Michigan, and Ford says it plans to bring it to market in the spring of 2022.