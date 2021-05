Space Jam: A New Legacy will reunite viewers with the Looney Tunes and will see these characters joining forces with LeBron James, but he’s not the only basketball player joining this new adventure – here are the other NBA and WNBA stars set to appear. The Looney Tunes have been involved in all types of trouble and adventures since their debut in the 1930s, but none can compare to what they went through in the 1996 movie Space Jam. Directed by Joe Pytka, Space Jam mixed two universes unlikely to cross paths in the real world: the Looney Tunes and professional basketball.