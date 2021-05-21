newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘Harry Potter’ TV shows announced, will air on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, TBS

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08b7CX_0a7Adg0600

If you can believe it, it has been almost 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe became the “boy who lived” and appeared in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The first film of the series came out on Nov. 16, 2001, and to celebrate, HBO Max Cartoon Network and TBS will have five nights of viewing all themed on “Harry Potter.”

One of the specials is a television show paying homage to the Potterverse that will challenge Potter fans on their knowledge of the Wizarding World, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The show will comprise four, one-hour challenges and viewers will be able to play along at home, Wizarding World, the official website of everything Harry Potter, said in a news release.

Casting is going on right now. More information can be found here.

There will also be a retrospective special.

The dates of the shows’ airings have not been released, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” grossed more than $1 billion globally and made Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint household names, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Author J.K. Rowling is not directly involved with the productions but her team has been collaborated with, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
584
Followers
7K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Emma Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbs#Television Shows#Tbs#Hbo Max Cartoon Network#The Wizarding World#Entertainment Weekly#Potter Fans#Everything Harry Potter#Author J K Rowling#Casting#Homage#Official Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Movies
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Page Six

Harry Potter flagship store to open in NYC

Potterheads can practically taste the Butterbeer already. Author J.K. Rowling’s groundbreaking “Harry Potter” franchise has chosen a new home for their flagship store in New York City, Warner Bros. has announced. Opening this June, the three-story Flatiron space boasts over 20,00 square feet of shopping, activities and opportunities to make magic happen (particularly, the vanishing toy budget trick).
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Harry Potter New York bringing Butterbeer to the Big Apple for the first time ever

For the first time ever, starting June 3, witches and wizards visiting Harry Potter New York will be able to enjoy the taste of Butterbeer in New York’s only Butterbeer Bar. Upon entering the Butterbeer Bar, fans will be greeted by a giant cascade of glowing Butterbeer bottles, each featuring a collectible MinaLima label. Nearly 1,000 bottles will rise from the floor and “float” over the bar as the iconic beverage moves magically across the ceiling through copper pipes.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

HBO Max, J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm and Cartoon Network To Bring You BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER New Animated Series

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit a straight to series order for Batman: Caped Crusader, an all-new animated series and reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves and produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho. The news was announced today by Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC) and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network Studios (CNS).
MoviesPosted by
Q92

All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Returning to HBO Max In June

At long last, all eight Harry Potter movies will be available for streaming on HBO Max starting in June. The incredibly popular franchise first appeared on the streaming platform when it first launched, but then did a vanishing act after just a few months. Now, you can binge-watch the series start to finish, but there's a catch — you only have a month to do so.
TV & VideosIGN

Harry Potter Getting a TV Series... But It's a Quiz Show

Harry Potter is getting two Wizarding World TV specials as part of a five-night event on HBO Max. If you didn't pick up the latest issue of The Daily Prophet this morning, then you might have missed the news about WarnerMedia's plans for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max will be playing host to an unscripted Harry Potter quiz show and a retrospective special, which will air over five nights on the streamer.
TV Serieswearemoviegeeks.com

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Greenlight Straight To Series Order For “Batman: Caped Crusader”

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit a straight to series order for Batman: Caped Crusader, an all-new animated series and reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves and produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho. The news was announced today by Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC) and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network Studios (CNS).
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Superman Animated Series Starring Jack Quaid Coming to HBO Max, Cartoon Network

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Clark Kent and Lois Lane in an all-new, family-friendly animated series with Jack Quaid (“The Boys”) and Alice Lee (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) voicing America’s most recognizable super-sweethearts. HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced a two-season series order for “My Adventures With Superman,” which follows the Man of Steel and the dogged Daily Planet reporter in their twenties, as well as their best friend Jimmy Olsen, as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative news team.
TV & VideosTyler Morning Telegraph

Harry Potter Quiz Show and Retrospective Coming to HBO Max

Harry Potter superfans will have the chance to test their knowledge on all things Hogwarts in a new quiz show coming to HBO Max. The unscripted competition show will air over five nights on the streamer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone movie. The limited series will include four one-hour quiz challenges followed by a special retrospective, all set to premiere on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and TBS in the U.S. later this year.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Evanna Lynch Visited The New Harry Potter Butterbeer Store, Reveals Why She Thinks The Experience Is So Special

Harry Potter has established itself as one of the most beloved and successful franchises in pop culture. Fans literally grew up with the series, aging with the characters and the stars that played them, like Tom Felton and Emma Watson. The series has spawned a spin-off movie franchise with Fantastic Beasts, which still moves along with its third installment despite setbacks and cast shake-ups. The cast of the original movies is still fond of the time they spent in the Harry Potter Universe. Luna actress Evanna Lynch has recently revealed why she thinks the experience of visiting the new Harry Potter Butterbeer store is so special.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For June

HBO Max has a ton of great material coming in June. In total, over 100 new titles are on their way to the platform throughout the course of next month. Subscribers can enjoy a lot of classic films pulled from Warner Bros.’ library, as well as a few must-see originals, including a couple of the studio’s next big movie releases.
TV SeriesEngadget

TBS and TNT will start airing HBO Max exclusives this summer

What good is a massive media conglomerate if it can't share content to grow user metrics? That's probably what WarnerMedia executives were thinking when they came up with Front Row, a new programming initiative that'll bring HBO Max exclusives to TBS and TNT. Basically, it'll put that streaming content in front of normal cable viewers with limited commercial interruption, both during a weekly block and via video on demand. Viewers get more fresh content, while WarnerMedia gets to extract more value from its offerings. Everybody wins!