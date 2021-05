Phoenix Suns, 50-21 Denver Nuggets, 47-24 The Jazz currently sit one game ahead of the Suns for the top seed in the ultra competitive Western Conference, the preferred spot for both teams given that the Los Angeles Lakers currently sit in seventh. The play-in game could complicate matters, but the most likely outcome involves the Lakers finishing in seventh and the Warriors finishing in eighth. Neither the Jazz nor the Suns want to face the Lakers in the first round, and both will attempt to clinch the top spot in the West on Sunday. The Jazz have the inside track in a game against the Sacramento Kings, but if they slip up, the Suns will have an opportunity to clinch against the San Antonio Spurs.