Princess Diana is royal family's 'biggest style influencer'

Meghan Markle's maternity wardrobe has gone from strength to strength in her second pregnancy - and this weekend's outfit was no exception. Appearing in a pre-recorded video message for Global Citizen's Vax Live Concert, which also featured messages from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Markle chose a poppy-printed shirt dress from Carolina Herrera, the label she wore for her and her husband's pregnancy announcement on social media, which is still available to buy for £1,515. It's another great example of how, even when heavily pregnant, it is possible to side-step maternity clothes that will then, inevitably, languish in your wardrobe.