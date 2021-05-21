newsbreak-logo
Apple’s Tim Cook takes on witness position in antitrust battle

By Preeti Singh
eminetra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAPL -1.35%. CEO Tim Cook talked about his company’s commitment to security and privacy on Friday after witnessing an iPhone maker’s legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games, Inc. Cook began his testimony at around 8:15 am local time. Third-party developers discussed his belief that they weren’t willing to offer...

Apple of discord: The Tipline for 24 May 2021

Antitrust trial testimony often lives up to the hype, if only because the bar is usually set quite low. That was not the case on Friday when expectations were high as Tim Cook took the stand to defend the iPhone manufacturer’s iOS ecosystem. Apple's chief executive did not disappoint. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’s challenging questions for Cook provided more than enough material to land a courtroom-sketched-version of the two above the fold of Saturday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal.
Tim Cook Pushes Back Against Epic Games; Xandr’s Future Is Unclear

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Move over Epic, it’s Tim’s turn. The Apple CEO had his say in federal court on Friday as part of a lawsuit Epic filed after its hugely popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store last year for flouting Apple’s requirement of a 30% cut of in-game revenues. Epic is arguing that Apple runs its store as an illegal monopoly because iOS devices don’t allow alternative payment systems. Cook pushed back, saying that opening up the iPhone to rival app stores would hinder users. And (shocker) he also said Apple isn’t a monopoly. Per the Wall Street Journal, Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to security and privacy and his belief that third-party developers with their own app stores aren’t motivated to match the level of user protection that Apple provides with its App Store. Apple faces increasing threats from lawmakers and regulators around the world who’re examining the power it has over third-party software developers. Epic isn’t the only one ripping into Apple – business mogul Barry Diller blasted the company over its App Store fees in an interview with CNBC, saying that his companies, and others like them, are “overcharged in a disgusting manner.”
Apple boss takes to the stand in Epic App Store legal battle

Apple boss Tim Cook took to the witness stand on Friday as part of the ongoing legal battle between the tech giant and ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games over its App Store rules. He insisted that Apple only allowed in-app purchases via its own payments platform because of privacy and security concerns, while arguing that that policy didn’t create any competition law issues, because unhappy users could always shift to an Android phone.
Tim Cook: Third-party payments on the App Store would be a 'terrible' idea

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims allowing App Store developers link to their own third-party marketplaces and payment systems would be a "terrible" idea. As reported by Bloomberg, Cook was called to the stand last week during the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial and was asked to outline why Apple is reluctant to give its developers and users more freedom when it comes to spending.
Apple's virtual WWDC 2021 keynote is set for June 7

This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. We already knew when Apple's annual WWDC would take place, and now we know the time. On Monday the iPhone-maker announced that the keynote for this year's virtual show will take place on Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST).
Epic Games faces Apple in final day of antitrust courtroom battle

Lawyers for Apple and Fortnite-maker Epic Games on Monday began making their final arguments to a judge deciding whether the Cupertino Colossus is abusing a monopoly that hurts third-party software developers. Tim Higins for Dow Jones Newswires:. They began debating a familiar topic: how to define the market at the...
There may be a problem with Apple’s pricey Hermès’ AirTag range

Apple products have always cost a premium, but they’re also some of the best-made devices and products that you’ll find. Most of the time, at least. 9to5Mac points out that all three of Apple’s Hermès AirTag Key Rings and Luggage Tags are listed as “Currently Unavailable” on Apple’s website, regardless of which option users try to select. It also cites a reader who suggests a quality issue could be to blame.
The Epic v. Apple case could hinge on the definition of the “marketplace”

After three weeks of wide-ranging (and often meandering) witness testimony and questioning, today's closing arguments in the Epic Games Inc. v. Apple Inc. trial focused on two crucial and highly technical legal questions: what is the relevant competitive market and what should the court do if Apple is found to be unfairly monopolizing that market?
Epic makes final pitch to limit Apple's App Store control in Fortnite trial

Fortnite maker Epic Games says Apple's lost its way. The company cofounded by Steve Jobs positioned his company as an underdog to market leaders like Microsoft. But Apple's hold over the 1 billion active iPhones in the world has made it a monopolist, Epic argued, that needs to be forced to change. Apple, meanwhile, says Epic just wants a free ride on its innovative technology. It's now up to a US District Court judge in California to decide.
Apple details plans for WWDC 2021

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled for June 7, and on Monday the iPhone-maker revealed that the all-important keynote address for WWDC 2021 will be held at 10 a.m. PDT on that day. This is almost certainly when they wraps will come off the next major upgrades for iOS, macOS and the company’s other operating systems.
Tim Cook Defends App Store Policies

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday defended the company's tight App Store policies, telling a federal judge that the company's rules for apps benefit consumers as well as developers. At the start of his four-hour long testimony, Cook told U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland that the...