Corpus Christi, TX

Del Mar College no longer requiring masks to comply with Governor’s Executive Order

delmar.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning today, May 21, Del Mar College will no longer require the use of masks or facial coverings at any DMC location in compliance with Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order No. GA-36. However, the health and safety of DMC students, employees and guests as a foremost concern, the College strongly encourages everyone to continue observing health and safety practices, including the use of facial coverings and social distancing.

vikingnews.delmar.edu
