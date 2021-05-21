newsbreak-logo
Watch Now: House candidate Bouchard impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18

The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US House candidate Bouchard says he impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18. Anthony Bouchard says he went public with the information after learning that people were investigating the relationship in opposition to his candidacy against Rep. Liz Cheney.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

Cheyenne, WYBoston Globe

Liz Cheney primary challenger discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and saying it was coming to light because of “dirty politics.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Candidate Hoping to Oust Cheney Says He Impregnated a Teen

A Republican House candidate hoping to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming has shared an eye-popping story about his previous marriage. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard said he was trying to get on the front foot after learning that opponents were digging into his past. He said he impregnated his 14-year-old girlfriend when he was 18. They married the next year—which he said was legal at the time in Florida—but divorced after three years. The woman died by suicide when she was 20. Bouchard then raised their son but said he was now estranged because he made some “wrong choices in his life.” He said his then-wife was pressured to abort the baby and was nearly banished by her family. Bizarrely, he described it as a tragic love story. “Bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in a Facebook Live video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
Sex Crimescitizensjournal.us

‘Like The Romeo And Juliet Story’: Anthony Bouchard, Primary Challenger To Liz Cheney, Defends Impregnating A 14-Year-Old

Republican House candidate Anthony Bouchard acknowledged in an interview with the Casper Star-Tribune Thursday that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. Bouchard, a Wyoming state legislator seeking to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022, first revealed his past actions in a Facebook live video saying that he had a relationship with the girl, but omitted her age. He said that he made the revelation to beat the press after learning that some were looking into it.
Wyoming StateWashington Examiner

Cheney challenger who got 14-year-old pregnant when he was 18 calls it 'Romeo and Juliet story'

One of the Republicans lined up to challenge GOP Rep. Liz Cheney for her seat in Congress admitted that he impregnated a teenage girl. Anthony Bouchard, who has been a Wyoming state senator since 2017, admitted to impregnating a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. He made the admission during a Facebook Live video, which was done to get in front of a story that was dropping, he said.
PoliticsPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Not a fan usually, but support her heroic stand

Let us pretend we are at Gettysburg in 1863 and Liz Cheney was leading the attack on Little Round Top. She begins to charge up the hill facing a Union fusillade, then looks behind her and see the backs of her Confederate colleagues lead by Kevin McCarthy, heading the other way. “Dang!” she said “I knew they would do that.” The fusillade happens and Liz is shot down to be relegated to be the only “rebellious honest, and courageous Republican” alive.
Congress & CourtsIJR

Cheney Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Comparison of House Mask Mandate To the Holocaust

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is blasting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) for a comparison she made between the Holocaust and the House’s mask mandate. During an interview on Real America’s Voice on Friday, Greene claimed, “You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany.”