Demi Moore is living with nine dogs in Idaho mansion

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society says springtime is nesting season for birds, and it is normal to see baby birds running around. "You've probably started seeing all the baby birds running around. Although some may seem lost or too young to be alone, mom is often nearby. We have started receiving an influx of calls from Good Samaritans worried about birds they think are distressed or injured. Although we appreciate people being on the lookout and wanting to help, it can take away from actual emergency calls if the animal is not in danger," a spokesperson said on Facebook.