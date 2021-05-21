newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Demi Moore is living with nine dogs in Idaho mansion

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Demi Moore is living with nine dogs in Idaho mansion. Demi Moore has revealed she's been spending time with her beloved pooches in her Idaho mansion.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
608
Followers
15K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dogs#Idaho Mansion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pets
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Press

‘Turner & Hooch,’ ‘Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail’ & More Comedies on Our Radar

The laughs just keep on coming with plenty of new comedies on the horizon. Before FX’s riotous TV adaptation of the 2014 vampire comedy movie What We Do in the Shadows, there was this New Zealand spinoff mockumentary, making its U.S. debut with the movie’s cop characters (Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary) tackling all sorts of spooky cases. Sunday, July 11, 9/8c, The CW.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Press

Prince Harry 'volunteered' to shoot therapy session

Prince Harry "volunteered" to shoot an on-camera therapy session for 'The Me You Can't See'. The 36-year-old royal agreed to be filmed during a therapy session for the Apple TV+ show, and Dawn Porter - who co-directed the series with Asif Kapadia - has revealed he was happy to open up about his mental-health journey.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Press

Gabby Barrett: Motherhood has made me grow up

Gabby Barrett thinks motherhood has made her "grow up". The 21-year-old singer has a four-month-old daughter called Baylah with her husband Cade Foehner and she's relishing the responsibility. Gabby - who tied the knot in 2019 - explained: "When I first got married, that changed me in a lot of...
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Idaho StatePost Register

Idaho Humane Society: 'I found a baby bird, now what?'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society says springtime is nesting season for birds, and it is normal to see baby birds running around. "You've probably started seeing all the baby birds running around. Although some may seem lost or too young to be alone, mom is often nearby. We have started receiving an influx of calls from Good Samaritans worried about birds they think are distressed or injured. Although we appreciate people being on the lookout and wanting to help, it can take away from actual emergency calls if the animal is not in danger," a spokesperson said on Facebook.
idaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Idaho Statekmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: The importance of wearing a helmet

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says recovered cases are calculated as any person who has not died 30 days after their symptoms started. On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Missing Tiger Found in Texas. Updated: May. 15, 2021...
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Idaho StateTwin Falls Times-News

Idaho’s black bears are out of their winter dens looking for food

KETCHUM — After spending the winter months hibernating, black bears are now emerging from their dens. Once they leave their dens they are now hungry bears and will immediately start looking for food, mostly spring grasses, but pretty much anything that can provide easy calories. During hibernation, black bears survive by burning fat reserves, a boar (male) black bear usually loses 15% to 30% of their body weight, while a sow with cubs can lose up to 40% of her body weight.
Idaho StateThe Spokesman-Review

Idaho man makes multi-year project of hiking the Pacific Crest Trail

IDAHO FALLS – Ken Simpson likes adventures. He’s ridden a bike across the U.S., around Europe and up to Alaska. He’s hiked for weeks on Western trails. After decades of hiking, backpacking and tour biking, he set his sights on a big prize: hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. The 2,650-mile-long...
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

A Look At Idaho's Low Long-Term Mental Health Capacity For Kids

Idaho has one of the highest instances of childhood trauma in the U.S. In fact, research shows that children in only five other states have higher rates of trauma. If a child needs long term care to help them heal from their trauma, many — up to 120 per year — need to be sent to out of state facilities to get the help they need.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry

When you think of where to find Amish Country, states like Ohio and Pennsylvania instantly come to mind. But did you know that Idaho has its own little Amish Country, too? Well, kind of. This quaint country market in the town of Salmon is Amish-owned and gives visitors a glimpse at a simpler way of […] The post There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry appeared first on Only In Your State.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Craig Mountain May Offer Idaho’s Ultimate Camping Trip

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.