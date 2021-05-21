newsbreak-logo
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

By The Associated Press
Westport News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. Arizona election database is not missing. CLAIM: The election...

POTUSMSNBC

Biden shares the 'most devastating comment' he's heard as president

Donald Trump was preoccupied, to an almost comical degree, with the idea that the United States was an international laughingstock for decades, until the Republican arrived in the White House and single-handedly restored the nation's global stature. As regular readers know, he spent much of his term repeating the line constantly.
Middle EastBrookings Institution

Don’t take the narrow view of what’s happening in Gaza

As always in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, two narratives are vying for primacy. In one, Israel is simply defending itself against a fresh attack. In the other, Israel’s bombardment of Gaza is the latest example of a desire to punish and humiliate Palestinians. These two narratives are not reconcilable, which makes reasoned discussion an exercise in futility. But any sophisticated argument must contend with the long, winding lead-up to the current crisis. Why is war in Gaza returning now, and why does it always seem to return, with stubborn, periodic insistence?
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...
Presidential ElectionMidland Reporter-Telegram

Biden has delivered vaccines. The hard part is in getting people to take them.

WASHINGTON - Joe Biden offered voters a promise when he campaigned for the White House: He would do a better job on the coronavirus pandemic than President Donald Trump. Accepting the Democratic presidential nomination in August, he pledged that "the first step I will take will be to get control of the virus that's ruined so many lives." Declaring victory three months later, he said, "I will spare no effort - or commitment - to turn this pandemic around."
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

‘I Said Nothing Wrong’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Doubles Down on Comparing Pelosi to Nazis, Says ‘Rational’ Jewish People Should Also Oppose ‘Overbearing Mask Mandates’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) doubled down on her controversial comments comparing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the Nazis because of her mask rules for the House, telling a local Arizona reporter that she had said nothing wrong, and “any rational Jewish person should also oppose “what’s happening with overbearing mask mandates.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Why GOP lawmaker's staffer alerted FBI before insurrection

Alex Ferro, a top aide to Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), says he spoke with both the Capitol Police and the FBI on the morning of January 6 after overhearing a man in tactical gear talk about storming the FBI building just hours before the deadly insurrection. CNN’s Jim Acosta speaks with the Florida congressman about what his staffer observed while the pair were standing inside the lobby of the Hyatt Regency near Capitol Hill.
Presidential ElectionThe Independent

Joe Biden misspoke about his coal-mining ancestor. Should we care?

I — fJoe Biden tells you his great-grandfather was a coal miner, should you believe him? According to a Washington Post fact-check of the president’s recent remarks in Dearborn, Michigan, you should probably stop and pause. Investigating claims that Biden was lying about his family’s coal mining history, the Post...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Over Half of Republicans Say Trump 'True President,' Capitol Riot Done to Make Him Look Bad

More than half of Republican Party voters, 53 percent, said they think Donald Trump is currently the "true president" of the United States, not Joe Biden, a new poll shows. An Ipsos/Reuters poll published Friday addressed "The Big Lie" election fraud allegations touted by Trump and his most fanatical supporters since his November 2020 loss to Biden. This most recent poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults found that 56 percent of Republicans still believe the election was "rigged or the result of illegal voting."
U.S. PoliticsA.V. Club

CNN finally gets around to firing Rick Santorum

Wouldn’t you know it: CNN has once again been let down by its efforts to find a conservative commentator who will tout anti-science, anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage rhetoric on its airwaves—in the interest of good, objective journalism—but who won’t also say things so racist that they’re then forced to fire them. This is per Huffington Post, which reports that the cable news network has finally parted ways with former senator and presidential hopeful Rick Santorum, after the “senior political correspondent” came under fire for comments about Indigenous peoples that he made at an event in April, asserting that European colonists in the Americas “birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” and that, “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

A judge in Ontario has ruled that Iran intentionally shot down a passenger airliner in January 2020 causing the deaths of 176 people including dozens of Canadians.The decision adds judicial weight to allegations that the crash of the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, shortly after it departed Tehran for Kiev, was not an accident.A total of 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents of Canada died in the tragedy.Now a civil jury of six of their fellow nationals — ordinary members of the public — will decide how much compensation the Iranian government must pay for their deaths.The plaintiffs are asking...
RelationshipsMic

Madison Cawthorn is the worst kind of wife guy

North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is many things: the youngest member of Congress, an enthusiastic fascist, a habitual fabulist, and, as we learned Friday morning, a dedicated Wife Guy — so much so, in fact, that it's overtaken his "job" and "the responsibilities entrusted to him by thousands of his constituents" as his main priority at the moment. Suck it haters.