Manchester Arena Bomb: Stories of Hope (BBC Radio Manchester) | BBC Sounds. By far the most gripping audio I heard last week came from BBC Radio Manchester, which has made a podcast series about the bombing of the Ariana Grande concert in 2017: Manchester Arena Bomb – Stories of Hope. The opening episode brought two people together: Martin Hibbert, who was 10 metres away from the bomb when it exploded and was badly injured, along with his 14-year-old daughter, Eve; and Usman Ahmed, who was working at the arena as a steward. After the explosion, Ahmed made the decision not to run away but to go back into the arena, to see if he could help anyone. He had to pass several dead bodies – “there was blood everywhere” – before he found a woman, Sharon, who was still alive, and stayed with her and talked to her.